Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 893 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,500 in the last 365 days.

5K Turkeys Delivered Across Philly & Pennsylvania in Thanksgiving Distribution

Senator Street Turkey Giveaway

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 16, 2020 – On Thursday and Friday (Nov. 13th & 14th) Senator Sharif Street hosted the 40th Annual Street Family Turkey Drive and Giveaway in partnership with Nicetown CDC to deliver 5,000 Turkeys to more than 225 organizations throughout Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

This is the largest distribution which reached across the Commonwealth delivering turkeys to: Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, Montgomery County, York, Harrisburg, Reading, Allentown, Bucks County and Delaware county.

“To whom much is given much is expected. We have been blessed and COVID-19 mandates that we have to do more than we’ve ever done,” said Street, “ It’s a special milestone to lead my twentieth distribution in 2020, which finds us in the middle of record unemployment, housing and food insecurity and a fight we’ve never known in the pandemic. Our communities are hurting. I’m proud to do whatever I can to help make the holidays a little easier.”

A family tradition started by Mayor John Street in the eighties, this marks Senator Street’s fourth as a sitting state senator and 20th distribution. Recipients included first responder families, state and locally elected officials, Clergy, Community leaders, recovery population, faith-based organizations, and recent survivors of gun violence.

Philadelphia Councilman Curtis Jones joined the second day of the event which featured 2000 turkeys, distributed in front of his office. He shared that “It’s easier to give away turkeys in Chestnut Hill than in challenged neighborhoods like 60th & Market. We show up for our community”

Sponsors included:  Aetna, Amerihealth Caritas, Comcast, Cup of Love Community Outreach Center, Dedicated Senior Services, Einstein, Fulton Bank, Gateway, Health Partners, Highmark, Independence Blue Cross, Ken Weinstein, Laselle University, North10 Philadelphia, PECO, Philadelphia Technician Institute, TD Bank, One Day at A Time Recovery Organization, Urban Affairs Coalition, Temple University, and Fulton Bank.

This distribution held special significance as families struggle against COVID-19, brining a little normalcy back to households across the Commonwealth.

Event Photos

###

 

You just read:

5K Turkeys Delivered Across Philly & Pennsylvania in Thanksgiving Distribution

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.