5K Turkeys Delivered Across Philly & Pennsylvania in Thanksgiving Distribution

PHILADELPHIA, PA – November 16, 2020 – On Thursday and Friday (Nov. 13th & 14th) Senator Sharif Street hosted the 40th Annual Street Family Turkey Drive and Giveaway in partnership with Nicetown CDC to deliver 5,000 Turkeys to more than 225 organizations throughout Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

This is the largest distribution which reached across the Commonwealth delivering turkeys to: Philadelphia, the Lehigh Valley, Montgomery County, York, Harrisburg, Reading, Allentown, Bucks County and Delaware county.

“To whom much is given much is expected. We have been blessed and COVID-19 mandates that we have to do more than we’ve ever done,” said Street, “ It’s a special milestone to lead my twentieth distribution in 2020, which finds us in the middle of record unemployment, housing and food insecurity and a fight we’ve never known in the pandemic. Our communities are hurting. I’m proud to do whatever I can to help make the holidays a little easier.”

A family tradition started by Mayor John Street in the eighties, this marks Senator Street’s fourth as a sitting state senator and 20th distribution. Recipients included first responder families, state and locally elected officials, Clergy, Community leaders, recovery population, faith-based organizations, and recent survivors of gun violence.

Philadelphia Councilman Curtis Jones joined the second day of the event which featured 2000 turkeys, distributed in front of his office. He shared that “It’s easier to give away turkeys in Chestnut Hill than in challenged neighborhoods like 60th & Market. We show up for our community”

Sponsors included: Aetna, Amerihealth Caritas, Comcast, Cup of Love Community Outreach Center, Dedicated Senior Services, Einstein, Fulton Bank, Gateway, Health Partners, Highmark, Independence Blue Cross, Ken Weinstein, Laselle University, North10 Philadelphia, PECO, Philadelphia Technician Institute, TD Bank, One Day at A Time Recovery Organization, Urban Affairs Coalition, Temple University, and Fulton Bank.

This distribution held special significance as families struggle against COVID-19, brining a little normalcy back to households across the Commonwealth.

