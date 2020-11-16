Work is Wrapping Up on Second Year of Interstate 90 Reconstruction Project in Erie County

​The second year of work on a multi-year project to improve nearly 11 miles of Interstate 90 in Summit, Springfield, Girard, and Fairview townships in Erie County is expected to wrap up by end on November 2020.

The $37.6 million project includes the reconstruction of 3.5 miles of I-90 – extending from the Ohio/Pennsylvania state line to just east of the Route 6N exits in Springfield Township, Erie County. Work during the second year of the contract also included updates to the rest stop for the eastbound lanes near the Ohio border, upgrades fencing and signs, and brush removal.

All reconstruction work on the eastbound lanes will be completed in 2020. The westbound on ramp for Route 6N and all lanes of I-90 are expected to be reopened by November 20, 2020.

The final paving on the westbound lanes is scheduled to be done in April 2021, weather permitting. The work will require lane restrictions.

Median cable barrier will also be placed along the roadway in the spring of 2021.

The first year of work on the project included the replacement of the Huntley Road (Route 3012) Bridge in Springfield Township, Erie County with a new concrete structure that offers a higher clearance height for traffic on I-90. Preservation work from mile marker 10 to mile marker 18 in Girard and Fairview townships and the creations of high-speed crossovers needed for the second year of the project were also completed during the 2019 construction season.

The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA. The contract cost is $37,586,690, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Erie County box then choosing the Interstate 90 Reconstruction tile.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

EDITOR’S NOTE: Attached is a photo of a portion of the work area from earlier this month.

# # #