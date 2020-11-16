BERNINA OF AMERICA APPOINTS NEW EMBROIDERY SEGMENT MANAGER

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Ill., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce Connie Fanders has been named BERNINA’s new Embroidery Segment Manager. Previously, Fanders spent seven years as BERNINA’s Director of Education and Training. Prior to that, she spent seven years as BERNINA’s District Sales Manager.

“We are elated to celebrate Connie’s new position at BERNINA,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. “For over 14 years, Connie has been an essential member of the BERNINA team leading the Education and Training department as well as working directly with BERNINA Dealers as a District Sales Manager. As BERNINA continues to focus on our embroidery segment, Connie will be able to use her educational and sales insights to grow this segment of business.”

As the Embroidery Segment Manager, Fanders will coordinate initiatives regarding BERNINA Embroidery Machines with the BERNINA Sales, Education and Marketing departments. These initiatives will help increase awareness, abilities, knowledge and sales of BERNINA Embroidery products. She will also be responsible for input and testing new products within BERNINA’s Embroidery segment.

“I am grateful to be able to continue my career with BERNINA,” said Fanders. “My experience as Director of Education and District Sales Manager has enabled me to research and lead the development of programs for BERNINA Dealers to learn, sell and support our embroidery products and understand what support is needed for those who purchase these products. I am excited to apply this knowledge and help BERNINA become the industry leader in embroidery products and support.”

For more information on BERNINA of America and BERNINA Embroidery products, visit www.bernina.com.

###

About BERNINA



Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

Attachment

Tyler Rabel Two by Four 312-445-4728 trabel@twoxfour.com