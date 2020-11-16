China Recycling Energy Corporation Reports Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
/EIN News/ -- XI'AN, China, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CREG) ("CREG" or "the Company"), an industrial waste-to-energy solution provider in China, today reported certain highlights of its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“As of September 30, 2020, we maintained a healthy cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $73.8 million,” stated Mr. Guohua Ku, Chairman and CEO of the Company. In addition, we have accomplished significant cost cutting throughout our entire organization, evidenced by net loss narrowed by approximately 83.6% to approximately $(671,280) in the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to approximately $(4.1) million in the same period of 2019. We are executing what we believe is a clear plan to manage our business efficiently and effectively through the coronavirus pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of our customers and teams. We expect the company to return to profitability for fiscal year 2020 driven by anticipated sales growth in the four quarter. Longer term, we believe our financial position and contingency plans will allow us to retain the financial flexibility to pursue opportunities in the fast-growing smart power sector. We feel we are back on track to continue evaluating several exciting strategic opportunities to reinvest in innovative growth initiatives. We expect to reposition our energy sustainability business in direct relation to smart power integrated solutions to vastly improve climate change efficiency in China in order to better serve our clients, employees and shareholders. As such, we will maintain our focus on expense and working capital discipline, so that we can move forward with a strengthened platform to attempt to capitalize on the significant opportunities we see for growth.”
Financial Summary for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
- Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $73.8 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $57.6 million as compared to approximately $16.2 million as of December 31, 2019.
- Net sales were nil and remained the same for the same period of 2019.
- Loss from operations was approximately $77,015, due to our cost saving initiatives compared to approximately loss from operations of approximately $2.8 million. The decrease was mainly due to decreased bad debts expense of $2,692,953 during the three months ended September 30, 2020.
- Net loss for three months ended September 30, 2020 was $671,280 or $(0.25) per fully diluted share compared to a net loss of approximately $4.1 million or $(2.54) per fully diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2019. This decrease in net loss was mainly due to the decrease operating expenses resulting from decrease in bad debts expense, and decrease in interest expense.
About China Recycling Energy Corp.
|CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|SEPTEMBER 30,
2020
(UNAUDITED)
|DECEMBER 31,
2019
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash
|$
|73,787,158
|$
|16,221,297
|Accounts receivable, net
|24,827,842
|42,068,760
|Interest receivable on sales type leases
|-
|5,245,244
|Prepaid expenses
|62,609
|52,760
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|5,891
|-
|Other receivables
|45,641
|1,031,143
|Total current assets
|98,729,141
|64,619,204
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Investment in sales-type leases, net
|-
|8,287,560
|Long term deposit
|-
|15,712
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|-
|54,078
|Property and equipment, net
|27,704,004
|27,044,385
|Construction in progress
|-
|23,824,202
|Total non-current assets
|27,704,004
|59,225,937
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|126,433,145
|$
|123,845,141
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,253,884
|$
|2,200,220
|Taxes payable
|2,509,792
|4,087,642
|Accrued interest on notes
|7,599
|-
|Notes payable, net of unamortized OID
|591,974
|-
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|1,182,642
|1,184,751
|Operating lease liability
|-
|56,755
|Due to related parties
|28,590
|41,174
|Interest payable on entrusted loans
|9,387,757
|8,200,044
|Entrusted loan payable
|20,979,731
|20,480,214
|Total current liabilities
|36,941,969
|36,250,800
|NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
|Accrued interest on notes
|-
|368,362
|Income tax payable
|5,782,625
|5,782,625
|Notes payable, net of unamortized OID
|-
|1,552,376
|Long term payable
|440,522
|430,034
|Entrusted loan payable
|293,681
|286,689
|Refundable deposit from customers for systems leasing
|-
|544,709
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|6,516,828
|8,964,795
|Total liabilities
|43,458,797
|45,215,595
|CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS (NOTE 17 & 18)
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized,
3,001,146 shares and 2,032,721 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|3,001
|2,033
|Additional paid in capital
|119,128,530
|116,682,374
|Statutory reserve
|14,667,404
|14,525,712
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,959,045
|)
|(6,132,614
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(46,865,542
|)
|(46,447,959
|)
|Total Company stockholders’ equity
|82,974,348
|78,629,546
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|126,433,145
|$
|123,845,141
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION
|AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(UNAUDITED)
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Contingent rental income
|$
|-
|$
|702,973
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Interest income on sales-type leases
|-
|173,360
|-
|-
|Total operating income
|-
|876,333
|-
|-
|Operating expenses
|Bad debts (reversal)
|(1,659,101
|)
|5,508,377
|(9,479
|)
|2,683,474
|Loss on disposal of systems
|-
|1,250,731
|-
|-
|General and administrative
|477,358
|2,160,017
|86,494
|142,681
|Total operating (income) expenses
|(1,181,743
|)
|8,919,125
|77,015
|2,826,155
|Income (loss) from operations
|1,181,743
|(8,042,792
|)
|(77,015
|)
|(2,826,155
|)
|Non-operating income (expenses)
|Gain (loss) on note conversion
|(496,853
|)
|24,240
|(298,523
|)
|24,240
|Interest expense-inducement on note conversion
|-
|(893,958
|)
|-
|-
|Interest income
|124,305
|120,903
|51,688
|38,293
|Interest expense
|(1,037,183
|)
|(5,888,819
|)
|(340,155
|)
|(2,094,899
|)
|Other income (expenses), net
|(47,903
|)
|332,397
|(7,275
|)
|1,919
|Total non-operating expenses, net
|(1,457,634
|)
|(6,305,237
|)
|(594,265
|)
|(2,030,447
|)
|Loss before income tax
|(275,891
|)
|(14,348,029
|)
|(671,280
|)
|(4,856,602
|)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|(3,041,884
|)
|-
|(755,840
|)
|Net loss attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation
|(275,891
|)
|(11,306,145
|)
|(671,280
|)
|(4,100,762
|)
|Other comprehensive items
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|2,173,569
|(2,582,759
|)
|3,456,157
|(2,486,200
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to China Recycling Energy Corporation
|$
|1,897,678
|$
|(13,888,904
|)
|$
|2,784,877
|$
|(6,586,962
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|2,381,180
|1,467,114
|2,687,609
|1,615,919
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(7.71
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(2.54
|)
|* The basic and diluted loss per share are the same due to antidilutive options and warrants resulting from the Company’s net loss.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
|CHINA RECYCLING ENERGY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(UNAUDITED)
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
|2020
|2019
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(275,891
|)
|$
|(11,306,145
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Amortization of OID and debt issuing costs of notes
|45,833
|84,661
|Stock compensation expense
|10,999
|-
|Operating lease expenses
|49,034
|-
|Bad debts expense (reversal)
|(1,659,101
|)
|5,508,377
|Loss on disposal of 40% ownership of Fund Management Co
|-
|46,761
|Loss on transfer of Chengli Boxing system
|-
|628,170
|Loss on transfer of Xuzhou Huayu system
|-
|399,601
|Loss on transfer of Shenqiu Phase I & II systems
|-
|209,707
|Loss on disposal of fixed assets
|-
|289
|Loss (gain) on note conversion
|496,853
|(24,240
|)
|Interest expense-inducement on note conversion
|-
|893,958
|Changes in deferred tax
|-
|(3,044,371
|)
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Interest receivable on sales type leases
|-
|(171,506
|)
|Collection of principal on sales type leases
|13,959,334
|-
|Accounts receivable
|43,765,943
|64,306
|Prepaid expenses
|(8,339
|)
|(20,320
|)
|Other receivables
|(3,141
|)
|(132,920
|)
|Accounts payable
|-
|(2,857,402
|)
|Taxes payable
|(2,133,778
|)
|(1,323,919
|)
|Payment of lease liability
|(57,442
|)
|-
|Interest payable on entrusted loan
|962,052
|5,551,651
|Accrued liabilities and other payables
|46,968
|(109,867
|)
|Refundable deposit for systems leasing
|-
|(481,462
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|55,199,324
|(6,084,671
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from disposal of property & equipment
|-
|5,106
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|-
|5,106
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Issuance of notes payable
|-
|2,000,000
|Issuance of common stock
|497,187
|3,309,475
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|497,187
|5,309,475
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH
|1,869,350
|(1,607,514
|)
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH
|57,565,861
|(2,377,604
|)
|CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|16,221,297
|53,223,142
|CASH, END OF PERIOD
|$
|73,787,158
|$
|50,845,538
|Supplemental cash flow data:
|Income tax paid
|$
|-
|$
|223,369
|Interest paid
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating activities
|Transfer of Tian’an project from construction in progress to accounts receivable
|$
|23,771,386
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash operating and financing activities
|Transfer of Xuzhou Huayu Project and Shenqiu Phase I & II projects to Mr. Bai
|$
|-
|$
|34,931,358
|Conversion of convertible debt into common shares
|$
|-
|$
|1,272,000
|Conversion of long-term notes into common shares
|$
|1,442,086
|$
|-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
