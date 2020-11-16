CargoAir Switches to AEI for Two (2) AEI B737-800SF Freighter Conversions

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) today announced the company has signed a contract to provide Bulgaria-based CargoAir with two AEI B737-800SF Freighter Conversions. CargoAir originally signed agreements for two B737-800BCF conversions, however, the company recently cancelled those agreements and signed up with AEI - citing AEI’s responsiveness, slot flexibility, ease of doing business, and the intrinsic value the AEI B737-800SF provides as a better-priced option. This past year AEI added two additional authorized AEI Conversion Centers and currently has slots available starting in May 2021.



“CargoAir is a highly valued customer, which currently operates three AEI B737-300SF and seven AEI B737-400SF freighters. At present, we are converting a B737-400SF for CargoAir, which will be redelivered in January 2021,” stated Robert T. Convey, AEI Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing. “We are proud that CargoAir continues to recognize the extraordinary business value of all our freighter conversion products, including the B737-800SF, and we are delighted that our renowned accommodative business approach and responsive customer service has again been affirmed with this recent order.”

CargoAir’s recently acquired B737-800 aircraft (MSN 30664) is scheduled to commence modification in January 2021. All modification touch labor will be performed by the authorized AEI Conversion Center, Commercial Jet, in Dothan, Alabama.

CargoAir will benefit from AEI’s B737-800SF main deck payload of up to 52,700 lbs. (23,904 kg) and its eleven full height 88” x 125” container positions, plus an additional position for an AEP/AEH. The conversion also incorporates new floor beams aft of the wing box, a large 86” x 137” Main Cargo Door with a single vent door system, and a flexible Ancra Cargo Loading System. The AEI B737-800SF also includes a rigid 9g barrier, five supernumerary seats as standard, a galley and full lavatory.

When combined with proven reliability, ruggedness, and low cost, the AEI Converted B737-800SF will allow CargoAir to keep their aircraft – “In the air, generating revenue”.

About AEI

Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) is a global leader in the aircraft passenger-to-freighter conversion business and is the oldest conversion company in existence today. Since the company’s founding in 1958, AEI has developed over 130 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and has modified over 510 aircraft with the STCs. AEI helps its customers extend aircraft life and increase the overall value of aircraft assets by continuously focusing on dependable and flexible product offerings. AEI currently offers passenger-to-freighter conversions for the Boeing 737-800, 737-400, 737-300, MD-80 series, and CRJ200 aircraft. www.aeronautical-engineers.com

About CargoAir

CargoAir is a Sofia, Bulgaria-based cargo airline. The company was founded in 1997, initially operating six AN-12 aircraft. CargoAir currently operates a fleet of three B737-300 and seven B737-400 freighters. CargoAir has established long-term operations for Integrated Express and Mail operators such as DHL and UPS and has contracted its freighter fleet to support their specific network requirements. The company is also dedicated to ad hoc cargo charter flights worldwide, providing customer-oriented solutions for cargo brokers, freighter forwarders and logistics companies requiring the transportation of dangerous goods, special cargo, and outsized loads. www.cargoair.bg.

