Multi-platinum Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz pays tribute to celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson in latest project ‘So Help Me God!’ promoting Black business

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-platinum rapper 2 Chainz gave a tribute to celebrity menswear designer Miguel Wilson in his single “Southside Hov” off his latest album “So Help Me God!”

The Grammy Award-winning artist released his sixth studio album on Friday, November 13, following the release of his single “Quarantine Thick” featuring Mulatto. The album consists of 15 tracks.

The lyrics state, “Got Riverdale in fingernails. I got the suit from Miguel, I know it fit me well. Lentil soup, I’m on my health kick. I'm 'bout to sell ‘Most Expensivest’ to Netflix.”

A luxury menswear designer based in Atlanta, GA, Wilson has dressed 2 Chainz for many special occasions including his wedding day which took place in 2018 at the Versace Mansion in Miami.

He also dressed all of 2 Chainz’s groomsmen for the wedding which included fellow rapper Lil Wayne.

“I am so appreciative of 2 Chainz for giving this shoutout,” Wilson said. “So many rappers today talk about Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Tom Ford, but no more mentions black designers. For 2 Chainz to actually write a verse about me, a black designer is actually groundbreaking and revolutionary.

“The fact that he has paid me for all the clothes I’ve ever made for him including, his wedding attire, says a lot about him. I think it speaks to his level of social consciousness, using his platform to promote black business. I pray this catches on with others.”

With showrooms in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Miami, Wilson is considered the go-to-guy for high profile men and one of the few menswear designers with a dedicated wedding collection for grooms and groomsmen.

Other men who have called on Wilson for their wedding days include Will Packer, Peter Thomas (Cynthia Bailey), Todd Tucker (Kandi Burruss), and Michael Sterling (Eva Marcille).

For more information about the Miguel Wilson Collection please visit https://www.miguelwilson.com/. Also, 2 Chainz’s “So Help Me God!” album is currently available on all streaming platforms.