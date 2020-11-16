DNR seeks comments on environmental assessment worksheet for proposed Voyageur Country ATV System project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments through Dec. 16 on an environmental assessment worksheet for a proposal to expand and improve the Voyageur Country All-Terrain Vehicle System in northern St. Louis County.

The Voyageur Country ATV Club is proposing to include 386.51 miles of paved, gravel, and native soil roadway and natural surface trail for motorized ATV use in its trail system. The trail system would connect several communities by adding 2.54 miles of newly constructed trails, designating and improving 69.83 miles of existing trail to allow for ATV use and connecting to 314.14 miles of existing trails.

The EAW is available on the project page. A copy of the EAW may be requested by calling 651-259-5115.

The DNR is accepting written comments on the EAW through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16. Comments should be submitted the attention of Cynthia Novak-Krebs, project manager, Environmental Policy and Review Unit, DNR Ecological and Water Resources Division, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4025.

Comments may also be sent by email to [email protected] with "Voyageur ATV Project” in the subject line.