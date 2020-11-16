Lane Restrictions for Line Painting on I-81 in Cumberland County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today there will be daylight lane restrictions for line painting this week and next week on a 12.3-mile resurfacing project on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

Lane restrictions will be in effect for this mobile operation from 10 AM to 3 PM weekdays this week through the middle of next week on I-81 from the Franklin County line in Shippensburg Township to the Kutz Road bridge in Penn Township.

This work is part of a pavement preservation project which includes milling, resurfacing, base repairs, concrete patching, guiderail upgrades, pavement markings, and minor bridge work on I-81 in Southampton, Shippensburg, South Newton, and Penn townships.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work area.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at www.penndot.gov/District8.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018