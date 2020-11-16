Lane Restriction on Routes 11/15 SB in Shamokin Dam Borough This Week

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Routes 11/15 southbound in Shamokin Dam Borough, Snyder County are advised there will be a right lane restriction between Route 15 (near the former Tedd’s Landing) and Eighth Avenue this week.

A PennDOT maintenance crew will be performing a patching project during daylight hours on Tuesday, November 17 through Thursday, November 19, weather permitting.

Southbound traffic can expect the right (driving) lane to be closed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM each day.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

