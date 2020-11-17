As COVID-19 Spurs Demand For Larger Capacity Private Jets, A New Guide To Chartering VIP Airliners and Group Charters
Larger family groups and longer stays are spurring affluent consumers to look to VIP Airliners and Regional Jets for their Private Jet Charter Flights
When you have 15 to 30 people going for 90 days or more, there is more luggage. Once you get over 14 passengers, typical private jets often don't work well for longer flights.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As affluent consumers travel in larger groups, with more luggage, and for longer periods due to COVID-19, they are looking for bigger aircraft to charter than typical private jets. Recent media reports* suggest stays averaging over two months are becoming more routine. Luxury resorts and villa rental companies are promoting these long-stays as alternatives to second homes. To assist consumers, Private Jet Card Comparisons has published an exclusive Boeing Business Jet (BBJ), VIP Airliner and Group Private Jet Charter Guide. The Guide focuses on charter options from 16 to 150 seats.
— Doug Gollan, Editor, Private Jet Card Comparisons
"More and more affluent families are traveling in larger groups for longer periods with more luggage. Instead of chartering two private jets, often a Boeing Business Jet, Regional Jets converted as Corporate Shuttles, or Airliners with all Business Class seating are a better option," said Doug Gollan, Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons.
He added, "Instead of traveling to a second home for one to two weeks, because of COVID, wealthy consumers are renting villas and residences in the Rockies, Mexico, and the Caribbean for months at a time. When you have 15 to 30 people going for 60 to 90 days or more, there is more luggage and the need for more space. Once you get over 14 passengers, typical private jets often don't work well for flights longer flights."
The VIP Airliner and Group Private Jet Charter Guide is targeted to North American consumers and covers the best available options from Boeing Business Jets that seat 16 to a VIP Boeing 777-200 that can carry groups of up to 88 passengers and even high-density options seating as many as 150 people. Additionally, there are Regional Jets in Corporate Shuttle configurations and Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 passenger airliners with a variety of Business Class and Flatbed Seating options.
While some VIP Airliners can cost up to $50,000 per hour, many are in the $10,000 to $20,000 per hour range, and some Regional Jets are available for as little as $6,000 per hour, about the same cost as chartering a Midsize Private Jet.
"In some aircraft, you have seating typical to what you might find in domestic first class. In others, there are stand-up bars and private staterooms. There are also converted airliners that typically fly sports teams as well as the ones you see advertised for those exotic private jet tours," Gollan noted.
Subjects in the VIP Airliner and Group Private Jet Charter Guide include:
- A Comprehensive Overview
- A Comparison of Experiences
- Cost Estimates and How They Are Calculated
- Extra Costs
- What Happens When There Is a Mechanical Delay
- Security and Reputation Considerations
- Protecting Your Money Against Bankruptcies
- The FAA and TSA
- Illegal Charters
- How To Book
- A Guide To Available VIP Airliners in North America
Companies covered in the Guide include Access Jet Group, Air Canada, Air Charter Service, Air Partner, Comlux Aviation, Crystal AirCruises, iAero Airways, Elevate Jet, Jet Edge, JSX, PrivateFly, Private Jet Services Group, Silver Air, TCS World Travel, Ultimate JetCharters, and Victor.
Private Jet Card Comparisons helps consumers figure out the best private aviation solutions for their needs. In addition to a multitude of free content, subscribers who pay $250 per year gain exclusive access to its proprietary comparison guide of over 50 jet card providers and more than 250 programs compared by over 65 variables. Subscribers can access QUICK COMPARE FLIGHT PRICING to calculate whether jet cards or on-demand charter is more cost-effective, a vetted BEST CHARTER BROKERS GUIDE, and VIP JET CARD DECIDER, providing personalized assistance.
* Robb Report, Nov. 8, 2020 - Why Travelers Are Moving the Home Office Abroad to Work Even More Remotely; Business Traveller, Nov. 15, 2020 - Four Seasons Announces Extended Stay Offer
Douglas Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
917-328-6518
