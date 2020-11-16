Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,329 in the last 365 days.

Where to watch the INFINITI QX55 global reveal

  • One-of-a-kind concert streaming experience begins 5:55 p.m. PST,  
    Nov. 17, 2020 
  • All-new INFINITI QX55 takes center stage with global superstar Aloe Blacc 
  • Special peek behind the curtain with INFINITI executives and designers to see how the daring QX55 came to life 

/EIN News/ -- FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The curtain is coming up on the all-new INFINITI QX55 SUV soon, and we can't wait for it to take the spotlight.  

On Tuesday, global superstar Aloe Blacc joins INFINITI to uncover the brand's newest star during a unique performance from the iconic Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, produced by Live Nation Entertainment. The outstanding performance features Blacc's unmistakable sound and hits including "The Man," "My Way," and more, along with "virtual drop-ins" from INFINITI Chairman Peyman Kargar, Senior Vice President for Global Design Alfonso Albaisa, and General Manager of INFINITI Product Strategy and Planning Eric Rigaux from Japan.  

The show-stopping 2022 INFINITI QX55 takes center stage, of course. And it's a performance you won't want to miss.  

Watch INFINITI's global reveal here beginning at 5:55 p.m. PST / 8:55 p.m. EST Nov. 17.

Check. Check this one out.

About INFINITI
INFINITI Motor Company is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with operations around the world including regional offices based in the Americas, China and INFINITI International Markets based in Dubai. The INFINITI brand of premium automobiles are assembled in manufacturing facilities in Japan, North America and China. INFINITI design studios are located in Atsugi-Shi near Yokohama, London, San Diego and Beijing.

More information about INFINITI and its industry leading technologies can be found at www.INFINITIUSA.com. You can also follow INFINITI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and see all of our latest videos on YouTube.

INFINITI Americas Communications Contacts:
Kyle Bazemore
Director, INFINITI Americas Corporate Communications
(615) 739-8404
kyle.bazemore@infiniti.com

Aileen Clarke
Manager, INFINITI U.S. Product Communications 
(949) 359-1112
aileen.clarke@infiniti.com  

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d61cce72-e76b-415f-a938-831d533d07f3


Primary Logo

Superstar Aloe Blacc will help reveal the INFINITI QX55

On Tuesday, global superstar Aloe Blacc joins INFINITI to uncover the all-new INFINITI QX55 SUV in Los Angeles.

You just read:

Where to watch the INFINITI QX55 global reveal

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.