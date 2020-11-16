Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,325 in the last 365 days.

Urbana Corporation: September 30, 2020 Interim Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- /NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES
OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbana Corporation (TSX & CSE: URB & URB.A)

Urbana Corporation announces today that it has filed its unaudited Interim Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the nine month period ended September 30, 2020 with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.

PDF versions of the documents are available at www.urbanacorp.com and at www.sedar.com.

For further information contact:
Elizabeth Naumovski, Investor Relations
(416) 595-9106  or  enaumovski@urbanacorp.com


150 KING ST. W., SUITE 1702, P.O. Box 47, TORONTO, ONTARIO M5H 1J9
TEL: 416-595-9106 FAX: 416-862-2498 info@urbanacorp.com www.urbanacorp.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Urbana Corporation: September 30, 2020 Interim Financial Statements

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.