Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,893 in the last 365 days.

Coppell Chamber of Commerce Votes Amanda Brummitt as Chair-Elect

Amanda Brummitt with team in background

Amanda Brummitt, FACHE

Full color logo for The Brummitt Group

The Brummitt Group logo

Brummitt Voted Chair-Elect of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Amanda is a dynamic young leader with a strong business mind and fresh ideas.”
— Ellie Braxton-Leveen

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brummitt Group is excited to share that our Founder, Amanda Brummitt, has been named Chair-Elect of the Board of Directors of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce for the 2021 year. JJ Lyphout will serve as Chair and Kevin Nevels as Immediate Past Chair.

Ellie Braxton–Leveen, President and CEO of Coppell Chamber of Commerce said, “Amanda is a dynamic young leader with a strong business mind and fresh ideas.” She brings 20 years of leadership experience as a healthcare executive in medium and large for-profit entities. And, Amanda has been serving in leadership positions on volunteer boards for just as long. She looks forward to putting those experiences to work for the Coppell Chamber.

Amanda Chairs the Working Well in Coppell Committee, as well as serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The team at The Brummitt Group has also partnered with the Women in Business Committee to put on a Women’s Health Panel three years running.


###


About The Brummitt Group
The Brummitt Group supplies physicians and hospitals a unique blend of consulting services including strategic development, operations, and marketing. The Brummitt Group offers strategic planning for service lines, new providers, and entire organizations with an emphasis on referral source development. They offer operational support related to customer experience, throughput, and efficiency. On the marketing side, they offer small and large-scale branding, manage online presence, and provide overall marketing direction and support.

Melissa Smith
The Brummitt Group
+1 214-295-6130
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Coppell Chamber of Commerce Spotlight

You just read:

Coppell Chamber of Commerce Votes Amanda Brummitt as Chair-Elect

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.