Coppell Chamber of Commerce Votes Amanda Brummitt as Chair-Elect

Amanda Brummitt, FACHE The Brummitt Group logo

Brummitt Voted Chair-Elect of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Amanda is a dynamic young leader with a strong business mind and fresh ideas.” — Ellie Braxton-Leveen

COPPELL, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brummitt Group is excited to share that our Founder, Amanda Brummitt, has been named Chair-Elect of the Board of Directors of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce for the 2021 year. JJ Lyphout will serve as Chair and Kevin Nevels as Immediate Past Chair.

Ellie Braxton–Leveen, President and CEO of Coppell Chamber of Commerce said, “Amanda is a dynamic young leader with a strong business mind and fresh ideas.” She brings 20 years of leadership experience as a healthcare executive in medium and large for-profit entities. And, Amanda has been serving in leadership positions on volunteer boards for just as long. She looks forward to putting those experiences to work for the Coppell Chamber.

Amanda Chairs the Working Well in Coppell Committee, as well as serves on the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The team at The Brummitt Group has also partnered with the Women in Business Committee to put on a Women’s Health Panel three years running.



###



About The Brummitt Group

The Brummitt Group supplies physicians and hospitals a unique blend of consulting services including strategic development, operations, and marketing. The Brummitt Group offers strategic planning for service lines, new providers, and entire organizations with an emphasis on referral source development. They offer operational support related to customer experience, throughput, and efficiency. On the marketing side, they offer small and large-scale branding, manage online presence, and provide overall marketing direction and support.

Coppell Chamber of Commerce Spotlight