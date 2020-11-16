November 16, 2020 - Finalists for 2020 Texas Workforce Solutions Large and Small Employers of the Year Announced by TWC

Date: November 16, 2020

Media Contact: Cisco Gamez Phone: 512-463-8556

Xcel Energy Inc. Wins Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year Award

AUSTIN –The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) announced today that S&B Engineers and Constructors, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance and Amazon are the finalists for the 2020 Texas Workforce Solutions Large Employer of the Year Award. Computer Crusher Recycling Company, Hobbs Bonded Fibers and Research & Advanced Methods Industries are the finalists for the 2020 Texas Workforce Solutions Small Employer of the Year Award.

TWC also named Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy) as this year’s Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year winner, which honors a private-sector employer whose efforts to recruit and hire veterans have had a significant effect on the local workforce development area and across the state. Xcel Energy currently employs more than 1,000 veterans, nearly 10% of its workforce. Xcel Energy’s network of support services for veterans and active military is part of its longstanding commitment for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. In addition to its programs for hiring and retention, Xcel Energy does business with more than 140 veteran entrepreneurs and provides outreach to veterans groups in the communities it serves.

“We are proud to recognize these Texas businesses for the value they provide to their communities and for their efforts in hiring veterans,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “These finalists and Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year are leading the way in excellence, and TWC is honored to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements.”

The finalists were chosen from among 51 private-sector employers nominated by local workforce partners for their contributions to the Texas workforce through innovation and collaboration with their local Workforce Solutions Office and their local community.

“Congratulations to all our finalists and Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year! These companies represent a commitment to the Texas Workforce and our Veterans through their ongoing development and training efforts,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s good for business because of the skills, talent and character that they add to the workplace.”

These employers exemplify TWC ’s mission to promote and support a workforce system that creates value and offers employers, individuals and communities the opportunity to achieve and sustain economic prosperity.

“The Large and Small Employer of the Year and the Veteran Friendly Employer of the Year highlight those businesses that support their communities by establishing effective partnerships that address local challenges and propel area industries to greater success,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “We are honored to recognize these top-notch employers for both their contributions and investments to our first-class Texas workforce.”

The 2020 Employer of the Year winners will be announced at the 24th Annual Texas Workforce Conference Employer Awards, which will take place virtually online on Wednesday, December 9.

### cg