House of Sillage, Global Powerhouse in Luxury Fragrances and Cosmetics, Releases Limited Edition Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Magical World Collection, Featuring Fragrance and Bow Lipstick Case Set, in Partnership with The Walt Disney Company

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Sillage, a global powerhouse in luxury haute parfumerie and cosmétique is excited to announce the release of the Limited Edition Mickey and Minnie Magical World Collection, featuring a Fragrance and Bow Lipstick Set, in partnership with The Walt Disney Company. The luxury beauty brand, created by Founder and CEO Nicole Mather, is unparalleled in the industry with their opulent designed packaging and highest quality ingredients remains on the cutting edge by carving out innovative benchmarks of the most extravagant fragrances and cosmetics in the world. The world of splendor meets the magical world of Disney in this exclusive Limited Edition Mickey & Minnie Fragrance and Bow Lipstick Case Set.



House of Sillage Founder and CEO, Nicole Mather, was inspired by the greatest love story ever told of Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The classic and iconic cartoon couple’s romance shows a unique bond reflecting the ultimate in love and happiness.

The Mickey Mouse Fragrance, formulated by one of the most prestigious perfumers in the world, is a joyful fragrance whimsical and symbolic of the famous couple’s ever-loving relationship, incorporating sparkling notes of refreshing coconut, bright florals, and sweet vanilla. Mickey’s silhouette is in the black enamel perfume cap, encrusted with diamond-cut Swarovski crystals and 18K yellow gold accent is a hallmark of innovation and elegance.

The Minnie Mouse Bow Lipstick Case is emblematic of Minnie’s infamous hair bow made by highly skilled haute joaillerie artisan in shiny red enamel embellished with over 300 hand-placed diamond-cut Swarovski crystals symbolic of the polka dot of the Minnie Mouse bow. The Bow Lipstick Case Set includes a diamond powder lipstick refill with an exuberant bright red shade named, Magical. The Disney and House of Sillage Collaboration of the Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fragrance and Lipstick Case Set is truly the most elegant works of art created celebrating the greatest love story of this magical and quintessential couple.

Limited Edition Mickey and Minnie Mouse Magical World Collection by House of Sillage will be available online at houseofsillage.com on November 18th 2020.

