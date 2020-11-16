ABC Permits Suspended After Six Shot at Gastonia Night Club

Following an ALE investigation, a night club’s ABC permits have been summarily suspended after four patrons and two off-duty police officers were shot in the parking lot.

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, ALE special agents responded to Remedies, on Union Road, for a shooting after two Gastonia police officers working off-duty security called for assistance. Both officers, along with four patrons, were struck by gunfire and all were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred after multiple fights broke out on the patio and the officers attempted to intervene. Several patrons returned to their vehicles, retrieved handguns, and fired into the crowd.

The permittee, Alisa Dawn Edwards, 44, of Gastonia, was interviewed on scene. Edwards was later charged with failure to superintend and knowingly allow violations of ABC law to occur.

This violent event was not the first to occur at Remedies since the business first obtained ABC permits in 2017. There have been numerous shootings, and ALE has submitted violation reports to the ABC Commission for drug use by patrons, an employee soliciting patrons for drug sales, gambling machines, failure to supervise, and other administrative violations.

ALE special agents collected signed affidavits from local law enforcement who have responded to Remedies for drug use, fights and shootings in the past.

Due to the violence and drain on law enforcement resources, ALE special agents requested assistance from the ABC Commission to immediately suspend Remedies’ ABC permits, and ensure the location cannot sell alcoholic beverages in the future.

“Following violent incidents at ABC permitted businesses, ALE special agents investigate to determine if the location is suitable to continue operating,” said Bryan House, Director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement. “Because these investigations can result in the prevention of further violent crime, they are time-sensitive and of high importance to our agency.”

The shooting is still under investigation with the Gastonia Police Department.

