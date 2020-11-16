Task Force and Advisory Committees or Councils | Nebraska Department of Education

By formal action, the State Board may establish task forces and advisory committees or councils and may appoint individuals to serve on these bodies. Task forces and advisory committees or councils may be directed to prepare proposals or recommendations for the Board to consider or may be directed to undertake other duties as required by federal or state law.

Unless otherwise required by federal or state law, the proposals and recommendations of task forces and advisory committee or councils are considered to be proposals and recommendations to the State Board. The Board must review such proposals and recommendations and revise them as needed in order for such proposals and recommendations to be Board position statements or Board program priorities. The Board’s official review, revision and adoption shall precede the formal distribution of proposals or recommendations as official publications of the Department.

Task forces and advisory committees or councils cannot perform duties or exercise powers given by law to the State Board.

The Board shall provide each task force and advisory committee or council with a specific charge that includes the identification of duties, the results to be achieved, the resources or budget available, and the expected timeline for completion of activities. The Commissioner is responsible for providing each task force and advisory committee or council with the Board’s charges. The Commissioner is also responsible for monitoring the work of these bodies and for reporting on their progress to the Board at regular intervals.

The Board shall review the role, functions and responsibilities of all task forces and advisory committees or councils every two years, although failure to conduct such a review shall not affect the validity of any existing task force or advisory committee or council. The Commissioner shall maintain a current list of all task forces and advisory committees or councils and of review dates.

The Commissioner may appoint task forces and advisory committees or councils on the internal management of the agency; and may appoint other task forces and advisory committees or councils as required by law, regulation or as authorized by the State Board.