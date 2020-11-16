Public Statements by Board Members | Nebraska Department of Education
Nebraska State Board of Education Bylaws
Board members have the responsibility to make it clear when they are speaking or writing on their own behalf that they are not representing the Board. Board members should add a disclaimer to written and electronic communication indicating that their statements represent the Board member’s personal views and not those of the State Board of Education. When directed by the full Board, or as directed by Board President, they may speak on behalf of the Board.