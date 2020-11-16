EERE Announces New FY21 Topics for Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program is announcing the release of its FY 2021 SBIR/STTR Phase I topics. Covering the research and development priorities of all EERE’s Technology Offices, these 12 topics comprised of 49 subtopics solicit innovative research across all three EERE Technology Sectors: Transportation, Renewable Energy, and Energy Efficiency.

The topics document is accessible at the DOE SBIR/STTR Program Funding Opportunities Website (https://science.osti.gov/sbir/Funding-Opportunities). Please note that each topic and subtopic may have unique requirements for responsive proposal submissions; interested applicants should review the requirements for each topic and subtopic carefully to ensure you are responsive to requirements where applicable.

Highlights of EERE’s FY 2021 topics include the following:

As a pilot for FY 2021, the Bioenergy Technologies Office is supporting two subtopics related to broadening participation. The goals of these topics are to serve as pilots for broadening participation in two main ways. The first is specific to innovation within bioenergy since potential biomass is in every part of the country and can provide benefits to multiple communities. The second is a pilot for broadening participation, specifically supporting the expansion of diverse representation in the bioenergy workforce, contributing to a more innovative and competitive scientific and engineering R&D field. Opportunities for Commercialization of National Laboratory Innovations: EERE’s SBIR/STTR topics continue to promote the transfer of research to advance and create technologies important to its mission through soliciting proposals for Technology Transfer Opportunities. EERE’s FY 2021 topics include four different commercialization opportunities from research conducted at DOE National Laboratories. This includes an opportunity for commercialization of a conductivity-enhanced material developed at Argonne National Laboratories, two technologies developed at Sandia National Laboratory associated with renewable power, and a photovoltaic testing platform developed at National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

EERE also announced the following important dates for the FY 2021 SBIR/STTR funding opportunity, including dates for several informational webinars:

In addition to the DOE-wide SBIR/STTR webinar, several EERE Technology Offices will be hosting their own webinars in the coming weeks to discuss SBIR/STTR topics sponsored by EERE. Bioenergy Technologies: When available, information on time and registration will be posted here: https://www.energy.gov/eere/bioenergy/webinars

Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Pre-registration is required via http://bit.ly/SBIR-SETO-webinar Water Power Technologies Office: Thursday December 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Pre-registration is required via http://bit.ly/WPTOSBIRWebinar.

Other EERE Technology Offices may also plan topic specific webinars, check https://www.energy.gov/eere/calendars/events-calendar for more information.

FY 2021 Phase I Release 2 FOA : The SBIR/STTR Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) is scheduled for release on Monday, December 14, 2020. Once posted, the FOA document will be accessible at the DOE SBIR website mentioned above.

The FOA Webinar is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 18, 2020. Registration information will be posted on the DOE SBIR website mentioned above. The webinar will cover:

Please note that the Registration link for this and the November 17, 2020 webinar will be posted on the DOE SBIR/STTR Website one week prior to the webinars. To receive this link automatically via email, please join the DOE SBIR Mail List at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USDOESCIENCE/subscriber/new

Information on other critical dates for the FY 2021 SBIR/STTR competition can also be found at the DOE SBIR/STTR Funding Opportunities website alongside other important information on this program.