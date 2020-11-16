16 NOVEMBER UPDATE: Wisconsin National Guard resumes a full week of COVID-19 specimen collection across the state this week

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing Oct. 20 at a community-based testing site at Miller Park in Milwaukee. The Wisconsin National Guard has multiple COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Maj. Joseph Trovato

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams topped 850,000 COVID-19 cumulative tests collected while supporting Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s efforts to expand the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state.

Teams collected nearly 51,000 specimens at community-based testing sites and during several institutional-based testing missions during a curtailed testing week due to the Veterans Day holiday. A full slate of missions in approximately 40 counties resumes this week.

The teams, which are tailorable to meet the needs of a specific facility, are dispatched from a larger task force of several hundred Citizen Soldiers and Airmen. They have been establishing mobile testing sites since early April at locations ranging from correctional facilities, health clinics and institutional facilities, to private businesses, senior-living facilities, and community-based testing sites.

Most community-based testing sites across the state are conducted on a regularly scheduled basis throughout October and continuing into the first half of December. All visitors seeking a test at these sites are urged to contact their local health department for more information about a particular testing day.

Those seeking a test at a Wisconsin National Guard community-based specimen collection site are urged to register online in advance using the Dynamics Testing and Registration Application (DTRA) program, which is also known as COVID Connect.

After collecting the specimens at each site, the test kits are sent to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via an email or a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection sites operating the week of Nov. 16-22 along with cumulative testing totals are listed below. Additional information on these testing sites and others is available at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

Adams County: A community-based testing operates every Monday between Oct. 26 and Dec. 7 at the Adams County Fairgrounds and has collected over 440 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Ashland County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 in Highbridge. The site has collected nearly 300 specimens as of Nov. 2.

Bayfield County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Bayfield County: Iron River Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 has collected nearly 500 specimens as of Nov. 16; and Red Cliff Nation Nov. 7, Nov. 21 and Dec. 5 has gathered nearly 300 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Brown County: A team will collect specimens Nov. 16-18 at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. One team collected nearly 25 specimens Nov. 12 at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Green Bay.

Burnett County: One team gathered nearly 400 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct. 30, and Nov. 13 on the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin Reservation.

Calumet County: One team operates a community-based testing site Thursday through Saturday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 5 at Christ the Rock Community Church near Menasha. The site has gathered nearly 3,000 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Chippewa County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Chippewa County: Northern Wisconsin Fairgrounds Nov. 5 and Dec. 1 has collected over 600 specimens as of Nov. 16; and Cornell on Nov. 17. A team will also gather specimens weekly at a Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs facility in Chippewa Falls between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8 and Nov. 17 at the Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility.

Clark County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Curtiss. The team has collected nearly 150 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Columbia County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Cambria. It has collected nearly 450 specimens as of Nov. 16. A team collected over 330 specimens Nov. 10 at a community-based testing site in Columbus.

Crawford County: A team collected over 280 specimens Nov. 10 at a community-based testing site in Gays Mills.

Dane County: Multiple teams established a community-based testing site May 11 at the Madison's Alliant Energy Center and has collected over 280,000 specimens as of Nov. 16. This site typically is open Tuesday through Saturday. A team gathered 130 specimens Nov. 12 at the Thompson Correctional Center and over 780 more Nov. 12-13 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Madison.

Dodge County: Mayville hosts a community-based specimen collection site each Monday and Wednesday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 and has gathered over 2,500 specimens as of Nov. 16. One team will also collect specimens at the Dodge Correctional Institution Nov. 16. A team collected combined 2,200 specimens Nov. 10-13 at the Fox Lake and Waupun Correctional Institutions.

Door County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Door County: Sister Bay Oct. 19, Nov. 2, Nov. 16 and Nov. 30 has collected over 225 specimens as of Nov. 16; and Sturgeon Bay Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23 and Dec. 7 has collected over 400 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Douglas County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Superior and has collected nearly 250 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Dunn County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Menomonie and has gathered nearly 250 specimens as of Nov. 16. A team collected over 100 specimens Nov. 12 at the Dunn County Jail and nearly 100 more at a long-term care facility in Menomonie.

Eau Claire County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Eau Claire County: A regional community-based testing at 6415 US Highway 12 in Eau Claire each Monday, Friday and Saturday from Oct. 2 to Dec. 7 has collected over 3,000 specimens as of Nov. 16; and Augusta each Wednesday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 has collected nearly 190 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Florence County: One team operates a community-based testing site Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 in Florence and had collected over 75 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Forest County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 4 in Crandon and has gathered 80 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Fond du Lac County: One team operates a community-based testing site every Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 at the Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. The site has collected over 2,200 specimens as of Nov. 16. A team gathered nearly 1,000 specimens Nov. 9-12 at the Taycheedah Correctional Institution.

Grant County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Grant County: Platteville every Friday between Oct. 16 and Dec. 4 has collected over 1,000 specimens as of Nov. 16; and Lancaster Oct. 13, Oct. 20, and Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24, and Dec. 8. has gathered over 750 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Iron County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 in Hurley and has collected nearly 250 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Iowa County: A team conduct a community-based testing site Nov. 20 and Dec. in Dodgeville.

Jackson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday in Black River Falls from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 and has gathered over 425 specimens as of Nov. 16. A team collected nearly 50 specimens Nov. 10 at the Black River Falls Correctional Center.

Jefferson County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23-24, Oct. 30-31, Nov. 6-7, Nov. 13-14, Nov. 20-21 and Dec. 4-5 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The team has collected over 2,700 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Juneau County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 22 and Dec. 10 in New Lisbon and has collected over 850 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Kenosha County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Kenosha County: Kenosha County East at the Kenosha Jobs Center each Monday from Oct. 12 to Dec. 7 has collected over 3,700 specimens as of Nov. 16, and Kenosha County West in Bristol each Friday from Oct. 16 to Dec. 4 has collected over 2,400 specimens as of Nov. 16.

La Crosse County: Four community-based testing sites operate in La Crosse County: West Salem each Saturday between Oct. 17 and Dec. 5 has collected nearly 850 specimens as of Nov. 16. La Crosse Oct. 19 and 29; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30; as well as Dec. 7 has collected 850 specimens as of Nov. 16. La Crosse's Holy Cross Diocesan Center each Tuesday between Nov. 3 and Dec. 8 has gathered over 550 specimens as of Nov. 16. Holmen on Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 has gathered nearly 1,200 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Lafayette County: One team operates a community-based testing site Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 in Darlington and has collected nearly 130 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Langlade County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Antigo and has collected nearly 200 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Lincoln County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 in Merrill and has collected over 475 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Manitowoc County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17, and Dec. 1 at the Manitowoc County Expo Center and has collected over 450 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Marathon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 8 in Wausau and has collected nearly 900 specimens as of Nov. 16. A team collected nearly 150 specimens Nov. 12 at the Marathon County Jail.

Marinette County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 23, Nov. 6, Nov. 20 and Dec. 4 in Peshtigo and has collected over 200 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Menominee County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Keshena and had gathered over 500 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Milwaukee County: Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams began assisting local health officials Oct. 19 operate a community-based testing site at Miller Park. The site typically operates Monday through Friday and has gathered over 41,000 specimens as of Nov. 16. The Guard also operates a community-based testing site in South Milwaukee at 1525 Tenth Ave. The site is open each Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday between Oct. 23 and Dec. 9 and has collected over 7,200 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Monroe County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 at the National Guard Armory in Tomah and has collected 325 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Oconto County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 27, Nov. 10, Nov. 24 and Dec. 8 in Mountain and has gathered nearly 220 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Oneida County: A community-based testing site operates each Tuesday and Thursday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 in Rhinelander and has collected nearly 1,200 specimens as of Nov. 16. A team gathered over 100 specimens Nov. 9 at the McNaughton Correctional Institution.

Outagamie County: A team conducts a community-based specimen collection site Oct. 15-17, 19-21, 26-28; Nov. 2-4, 8-10, 16-18, 23-25; and Dec. 1-2, 7-9 at Appleton North High School. It has collected nearly 6,000 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Ozaukee County: A team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 17 and 31; Nov. 7, 14 and 21; and Dec. 5 in Port Washington and has gathered nearly 1,400 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Pierce County: A team operates a community-based specimen collection site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 at the Ellsworth-Pierce Co-op in Ellsworth and has gathered over 800 specimens as of Nov. 16. A team gathered 50 specimens Nov. 13 at a long-term care facility in River Falls.

Polk County: A team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18 and Dec. 2 in Balsam Lake and has collected over 350 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Portage County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Monday between Oct. 19 and Dec. 7 in Stevens Point and had collected nearly 750 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Racine County: Two community-based testing sites operate in Racine County: Franksville each Tuesday and Wednesday between Oct. 20 and Dec. 10 has collected over 3,300 specimens as of Nov. 16; and Racine's Festival Hall Nov. 5, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 has gathered nearly 1,500 specimens as of Nov. 16. A team will collect specimens Nov. 16, 18 and 20 at the Racine Correctional Institution. A team collected over 430 specimens Nov. 9-10 at a Wisconsin Department of Health Services facility in Union Grove and nearly 320 more at the Robert Ellsworth Correctional Center on Nov. 13-14.

Rock County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Thursday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 3 at Blackhawk Technical College and has gathered over 3,500 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Richland County: One team collects specimens each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Richland Center and has

One team collects specimens each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Richland Center and has collected nearly 500 specimens as of Nov. 16. St. Croix County: Two community-based testing sites operate in St. Croix County: Somerset Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 has gathered nearly 850 specimens as of Nov. 16; and Hammond Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 with nearly 650 collected as of Nov. 16. A team gathered over 50 specimens Nov. 13 at the St. Croix County Jail.

Two community-based testing sites operate in St. Croix County: Somerset Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 has gathered nearly 850 specimens as of Nov. 16; and Hammond Nov. 5, Nov. 19 and Dec. 3 with nearly 650 collected as of Nov. 16. A team gathered over 50 specimens Nov. 13 at the St. Croix County Jail. Sauk County: A team collected nearly 350 specimens Nov. 9 at a community-based testing site in Reedsburg.

A team collected nearly 350 specimens Nov. 9 at a community-based testing site in Reedsburg. Sawyer County: A team will conduct a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter and has collected nearly 175 specimens as of Nov. 16.

A team will conduct a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 21 and Dec. 9 at the Winter Fire Hall in Winter and has collected nearly 175 specimens as of Nov. 16. Shawano County: A team conducts two community-based testing sites in Shawano County: Shawano Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 has gathered nearly 300 specimens as of Nov. 16; and the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation in Bowler Oct. 14, Oct. 27-28, Nov. 10, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 8-9 has gathered nearly 400 specimens as of Nov. 16.

A team conducts two community-based testing sites in Shawano County: Shawano Oct. 20, Nov. 3, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1 has gathered nearly 300 specimens as of Nov. 16; and the Stockbridge-Munsee Nation in Bowler Oct. 14, Oct. 27-28, Nov. 10, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 8-9 has gathered nearly 400 specimens as of Nov. 16. Sheboygan County: A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds and has gathered over 2,600 specimens as of Nov. 16.

A team conducts a community-based testing site each Wednesday and Friday from Oct. 14 to Dec. 9 at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds and has gathered over 2,600 specimens as of Nov. 16. Taylor County: One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 in Medford and has gathered nearly 500 specimens as of Nov. 16.

One team operates a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Dec. 11 in Medford and has gathered nearly 500 specimens as of Nov. 16. Trempealeau County: One team collected over 400 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct 30, and Nov. 13 in Independence.

One team collected over 400 specimens at a community-based testing site Oct. 16, Oct 30, and Nov. 13 in Independence. Vernon County: One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua and has collected over 700 specimens as of Nov. 16.

One team conducts a community-based testing site Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10 in Viroqua and has collected over 700 specimens as of Nov. 16. Walworth County: A team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 in Lake Geneva and has collected nearly 1,400 specimens as of Nov. 16.

A team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 in Lake Geneva and has collected nearly 1,400 specimens as of Nov. 16. Washington County: One team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday from Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and has gathered nearly 1,800 specimens as of Nov. 16.

One team will operate a community-based testing site each Tuesday from Oct. 13 to Dec. 8 at the Washington County Fairgrounds and has gathered nearly 1,800 specimens as of Nov. 16. Waukesha County: One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Oct. 12 and Dec. 9 and has collected nearly 6,300 specimens as of Nov. 16.

One team operates a community-based testing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Waukesha County Expo Center between Oct. 12 and Dec. 9 and has collected nearly 6,300 specimens as of Nov. 16. Waupaca County: A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds and has collected nearly 875 specimens as of Nov. 16.

A team operates a community-based testing site each Wednesday between Oct. 14 and Dec. 9 at the Waupaca County Fairgrounds and has collected nearly 875 specimens as of Nov. 16. Winnebago County: One team operates a community-based testing site Sep. 1 to Dec. 31 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and has collected nearly 39,000 specimens as of Nov. 16. The team will collect specimens Nov. 19 at the Winnebago Correctional Institution. A team collected nearly 1,600 specimens Nov. 9-13 at the Oshkosh Correctional Center. The team also gathered nearly 40 specimens Nov. 12 at a long-term care facility in Oshkosh and nearly 100 more Nov. 13 at the Winnebago County Jail.

One team operates a community-based testing site Sep. 1 to Dec. 31 at the Sunnyview Expo Center in Oshkosh and has collected nearly 39,000 specimens as of Nov. 16. The team will collect specimens Nov. 19 at the Winnebago Correctional Institution. A team collected nearly 1,600 specimens Nov. 9-13 at the Oshkosh Correctional Center. The team also gathered nearly 40 specimens Nov. 12 at a long-term care facility in Oshkosh and nearly 100 more Nov. 13 at the Winnebago County Jail. Wood County: One team operates a community-based testing site each Thursday between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 in Wisconsin Rapids and has collected nearly 550 specimens as of Nov. 16.

Citizen Soldiers and Citizen Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard collect specimens for COVID-19 testing Nov. 14 at a community-based testing site at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Jefferson, Wis. The Wisconsin National Guard has multiple COVID-19 specimen collection teams operating throughout the state. Wisconsin National Guard photo by Maj. Brian Faltinson

As of Nov. 16, Wisconsin National Guard teams have collected 854,008 specimens statewide. This number includes previous efforts between late April and Oct. 19 where the Guard gathered over 654,000 tests in 66 counties at a variety of state and county institutions, long-term care facilities, industrial plants and community-based testing sites.

The Wisconsin National Guard gathered over 164,000 specimens at two Milwaukee testing sites it operated between May 11 and Oct. 17. Teams also assisted the Milwaukee Health Department between Oct. 12-23 organize on-going testing efforts at the Milwaukee Northside and Southside Health Centers where nearly 4,300 specimens were collected during that period.

In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results. It has placed over 515,000 calls as of Nov. 16.

The Wisconsin National Guard has fulfilled a variety of roles across the state since its response to the COVID-19 pandemic began after a March 12 public health emergency declaration from Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin National Guard conducted a warehousing mission March 24 to June 12 where approximately 15 Citizen Soldiers assisted the Wisconsin Department of Health Services at a state warehouse receive personal protective equipment (PPE) shipments from around the state, repackaged them, and redistributed them to areas in need.

A team of approximately 15 troops served as medical and administrative staff at a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Milwaukee from March 31 until June 7. A second team supported a Milwaukee County-run self-isolation facility from March 30 to June 14. A third team supported a state-run voluntary self-isolation facility in Madison from April 2 to May 27.

Meanwhile a team of Guard members assisted the Dane County Coroner’s Office with mortuary affairs operations from April 14 until June 12.

Other missions completed by the Wisconsin National Guard since the state’s response began in March include when a team of six medics augmented staff for three days at a senior living facility in Grafton after a COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a temporary staffing shortage.

More than 2,400 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen mobilized to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission during the April 7 election, where they served as poll workers across 71 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Guard troops also procured and distributed hand sanitizer, wipes, spray bottles, and PPE to polling sites statewide in advance of the election.

Another 160 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the May 12 special election in Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Nearly 700 Guard members served on State Active Duty as poll workers during the Aug. 11 statewide primary election and approximately 450 more performed as poll workers on State Active Duty during the Nov. 3 statewide general election

Guard members in mid-March also transported a group of Wisconsin citizens returning from a cruise ship with confirmed COVID-19 cases back to their homes after a weeks-long ordeal.

All told, nearly 700 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard are currently serving in direct support of the state’s response to COVID-19 in a variety of statuses.