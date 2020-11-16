Judith Marayelle Discusses the Various Types of Anxiety that People Might Have
Anxiety Is a Common Mental Health Issue and Judith Marayelle Is Here to Review the Types of Anxiety People Might HaveMINNETONKA, MN , UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the past few years, there have been a number of their dances in the medical field. One of the major advances has been the development of renewed mental health treatment options for those who need it. In the past, according to Judith Marayelle, there was a serious stigma surrounding mental health issues. Now, with the stigma lifting, there are new resources available for those who suffer from mental health issues, such as anxiety. Judith Marayelle is here to review the various types of anxiety from which people might suffer. That way, with these educational resources, everyone will be able to seek professional help for mental health needs.
Judith Marayelle Discusses Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)
According to Judith Marayelle, one of the most common types of anxiety from which people might suffer is called generalized anxiety disorder, which is often shortened to GAD. Those who suffer from this type of anxiety do not have any singular cause that is contributing to their symptoms. Some of the most common symptoms of Generalized Anxiety Disorder include a constant state of trepidation, fear, or worry shortness of breath, and even occasional panic attacks. These panic attacks can lead to sweating, rapid heart rate, and trouble breathing. Of course, everyone develops worries from time to time. If the difference between generalized worries and this disorder is that this disorder has a negative impact on someone's overall quality of life.
Judith Marayelle Discusses Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Another common type of anxiety, according to Judith Marayelle is called an obsessive-compulsive disorder, also known as OCD. Those who have this disorder have obsessions in their mind. These obsessions can relate to just about anything, but one of the most common obsessions has to do with germs. These obsessions cause certain behaviors, called compulsions, to develop. For example, individuals with OCD might wash their hands dozens of times per day, leading to problems in their daily life. Judith Marayelle knows that this disorder can be troubling. The good news is that there are treatment options available that include both counseling and medication.
Judith Marayelle Discusses Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Finally, Judith Marayelle also wants people to know about post-traumatic stress disorder, commonly called PTSD. Those who undergo traumatic experiences such as war, domestic violence, or other forms of use might develop PTSD. This anxiety disorder is marked by flashbacks, irritability, trouble sleeping, and a negative overall quality of life. Judith Marayelle wants everyone to know that individuals who suffer from PTSD can seek counseling. With access to mental health providers, this disorder can be managed. Mental health providers can come up with a well-rounded treatment plan to address this disorder.
