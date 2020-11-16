Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Start Pre-Construction Activities for Union Village Railroad Bridge in North Smithfield

Starting this week, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin pre-construction activities for the $5.2 million replacement of the Union Village Railroad Bridge, which carries Great Road over the Providence & Worcester rail line between Lapre Road and Meadowbrook Drive in North Smithfield.

Tree trimming and utility work could result in the need for temporary daytime lane closures. Specific lane closure information will be posted at www.ridot.net/traveladvisories.

RIDOT expects to begin demolition of the old bridge in the near future, pending finalization of permits with the freight rail operator and weather. Any traffic pattern changes will be announced well in advance.

The bridge will be replaced in phases. RIDOT will demolish and replace the west side of the bridge first, then shift traffic onto the newly built portion so it can demolish and replace the eastern side of the bridge. The project will be done in late 2022/early 2023.

The Union Village Railroad Bridge is 89 years old and structurally deficient. It carries 17,400 vehicles per day and is a popular route for travel to and from neighboring Woonsocket.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Union Village Railroad Bridge Project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.