Hwy 14 closed west of Lake Benton (Nov. 13, 2020)

Motorists should seek alternate routes

WILLMAR, Minn. — (5:30 p.m.) Highway 14 is closed just west of Lake Benton due to a crash. Traffic is being turned away at the crash site. Motorists should avoid the area for the next one to two hours and find alternate routes.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

