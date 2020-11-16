Hwy 14 closed west of Lake Benton (Nov. 13, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. — (5:30 p.m.) Highway 14 is closed just west of Lake Benton due to a crash. Traffic is being turned away at the crash site. Motorists should avoid the area for the next one to two hours and find alternate routes.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.