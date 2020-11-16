Route 3027 Smithfield Street Bridge Traffic Stoppages Tuesday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing traffic stoppages on the Smithfield Street Bridge (Route 3027) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday night, November 17 weather permitting.

Traffic stoppages of five minutes or less will occur in both directions of the Smithfield Street Bridge from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Crews will conduct load testing for structural monitoring and review. Approximately 10-12 traffic stoppages will occur.

Police will provide traffic control during the operation.

Crews from AI Engineers, Inc. will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #