Attorney Yisrael Safeek Joins The SafeCare Group Board of Directors
Yisrael M. Safeek, JD has joined the 2020-2023 Board Of Directors
Yisrael M. Safeek, JD brings a unique perspective to The SafeCare Group’s board and his input will prove invaluable to our continued success”LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SafeCare Group® is pleased to announce that attorney Yisrael Mordechai (Chai) Safeek has joined the Company’s Board of Directors.
This year, the company is celebrating 10 years in business. The company's SafeCare AI® artificial intelligence platforms and SafeCareSoft® SaaS-based analytics address key healthcare challenges of medical errors, readmissions, redundant care and utilization, infections, and cost.
“Yisrael M. Safeek, JD brings a unique perspective to The SafeCare Group’s board,” said Yisrael Safeek, MD, MBA, The SafeCare Group President and CEO. “With his legal acumen, deep roots in The SafeCare Group operations, and a track record of helping the company navigate often turbulent waters to success, Chai’s board input will prove invaluable to our continued success.”
About Yisrael M. Safeek, JD
Over the past five years, Chai has been involved in various roles overseeing the administrative and operational functions of The SafeCare Group, most recently as Chief of Operations. He previously clerked with Office of General Counsel, Finance and Administration Cabinet, and the Kentucky Department of Revenue. He obtained his Doctor of Juris degree from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law. Just as important, Chai brings rich commitment to selfless service with hours of public service helping disgraced lawyer Eric C. Conn former clients with denied disability claims, and providing free tax filing assistance for those who unable to navigate the forms. In his spare time, Chai volunteers with Habitat for Humanity to provide housing for those in need of shelter.
About The SafeCare Group®
The SafeCare Group is focused on helping patients by extending our products across their healthcare journey - everything from finding a hospital, writing reviews, and staying connected afterwards. In 2019, The SafeCare Group launched RateAHospital.com to allow patients to share care experiences, and in 2013, the 100SafeCare Hospitals.com rankings were created to empower healthcare consumers. Since 2016, The SafeCare Group invested heavily into Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms known as Intelligent Healthcare™ PaaS by leveraging machine learning and deep-learning capabilities. SafeCare AI® Suite fosters a new generation of AI applications, which are able to sense, reason, act and adapt, to address a range of healthcare challenges in areas such readmissions, medical errors, infections, cost, and outpatient utilization. Since 2014, SafeCareSoft® SaaS solutions enable hospitals to take advantage of disruptive healthcare software known as Softwaring Healthcare Excellence® that optimize hospital ratings and regulatory accreditation. The SafeCare Group® was founded in 2010 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary.
For more information about The SafeCare Group, visit www.safecaregroup.com
