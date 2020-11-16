Bye Aerospace and Safran Cooperation Agreement to equip eFlyer all-electric aircraft with ENGINeUS electric smart motors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bye Aerospace, developer of the eFlyer family of all-electric aircraft, and Safran Electrical & Power, a world leader in aircraft electrical systems, announced that a Cooperation Agreement has been signed to equip the eFlyer 2 & eFlyer 4 aircraft with the ENGINeUSTM electric smart motors.
Bye Aerospace is FAA-certifying the two-seat, all-electric eFlyer 2 for the professional flight training mission and the four-seat eFlyer 4 for air-taxi and advanced training uses. All of Bye Aerospace’s current and future families of aircraft feature exemplary engineering, research, and electric aircraft solutions producing no CO2 and are designed to answer compelling market needs. These needs include five-fold lower operating costs, no CO2 emissions, and decreased noise. Bye Aerospace estimates the eFlyer will eliminate the release of millions of metric tons of CO2 each year for flight training alone.
The ENGINeUS TM product line includes a broad range of electric motors with power outputs from single digit to 500 kW. The ENGINeUS TM 100 product line, that will equip eFlyer 2 & eFlyer 4, delivers very high performance and features a fully integrated motor controller within the machine. The thermal management is provided by an optimized air-cooling system, jointly integrated by Safran & Bye Aerospace into the aircraft structure.
“Bye Aerospace has concluded that Safran’s ENGINeUS TM 100 smart electric motor is the optimal production solution to meet the requirements of our rigorous FAA and EASA certification schedules for eFlyer 2 and eFlyer 4,” said George E. Bye, CEO of Bye Aerospace. “Our list of future eFlyer purchase agreements, currently at 711 units, continues to grow, and we must continue forward at a high-tempo pace to meet the demands of aviation enthusiasts worldwide who have been waiting years for all-electric airplanes to come to market.”
“Safran is extremely proud to collaborate with Bye Aerospace, which has developed a strong vision for the future of electrical flights, from the eFlyer 2 and eFlyer 4 to the commuters and regional airplanes,” said Hervé Blanc, Executive Vice President & General Manager of the Power division at Safran Electrical & Power. ”This new contract demonstrates the success of our ENGINeUS™ product line and confirms the strong interest of the market in our approach to further increase the electric powertrain performance while simultaneously progressing the certification and production system readiness.”
Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aviation (propulsion, equipment and interiors), defense and space markets. Its core purpose is to contribute to a safer, more sustainable world, where air transport is more environmentally friendly, comfortable and accessible. Safran has a global presence, with 84,000 employees and holds, alone or in partnership, world or European leadership positions in its core markets. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices.
Safran Electrical & Power is one of the world's leaders in aircraft electrical systems. The company is a key player in the equipment electrification and in the electric and hybrid propulsion sector. It has 12,200 employees across 13 different countries.
For more information: www.safran-group.com and www.safran-electrical-power.com
Bye Aerospace, based in Denver, Colorado, specializes in the design and manufacture of electric aircraft, including the eFlyer family of aircraft. Bye Aerospace, named “2020 Small Business of the Year” by the Aurora, Colo. Chamber of Commerce and recognized as “Most Innovative” in the 2020 Made in Colorado awards sponsored by ColoradoBiz magazine, was founded by George E. Bye, who is also Chairman and CEO.
For more information: www.ByeAerospace.com
