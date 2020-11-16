Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 680 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,270 in the last 365 days.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Announces Change of the Investment Objective of the Caldwell Balanced Fund (“the Fund”)

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd., the manager of the Fund, is pleased to announce that at a meeting of the unitholder of the Fund (the “Unitholders”) today, the Unitholders approved a proposal to change the investment objective of the Fund as described in the management information circular of the Fund dated October 13, 2020. As a result, effective immediately after the approval, the investment objective of the Fund has changed to:

The fundamental investment objective of the Fund is to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the equity securities of Canadian and international companies.

In connection with the change of its investment objective, the Fund will change its name to Caldwell North American Fund, effective immediately.

Corresponding changes will be made to the Fund’s investment strategies to reflect the new investment objective. As part of the investment strategy changes, the Fund may engage the use of repurchase transactions and reverse repurchase transactions. As a result of the investment objective change, the fund-type of the Fund will also change from a balanced fund to a North American equity fund. The Fund’s risk rating is not expected to change as a result of the investment objective change.

About Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.
Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based portfolio manager and investment fund manager that offers mutual fund and pooled fund products to Canadian investors.

For additional information, please contact:
Richard Faiella, Senior Vice President, at 1-800-256-2441


Primary Logo

You just read:

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Announces Change of the Investment Objective of the Caldwell Balanced Fund (“the Fund”)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.