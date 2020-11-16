Sukin – Australia’s Most Beloved Natural Skin Care Brand – Continues Its Expansion With the Launch of Its Rosehip Range on Target.com

Sukin makes A-Beauty accessible to everyone. Good for you, your wallet, and the environment too, all Sukin products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, biodegradable and carbon neutral.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sukin , the #1 brand of vegan, cruelty-free and natural skin, hair and body care products in Australia, announced the launch of its Rosehip Range on T arget.com . Featuring Australian indigenous ingredients such as Kakadu Plum and Quandong, the Rosehip Range reduces the appearance of fine lines and soothes dry skin. For under $15 each, customers can get the following products on Target.com:



Rosehip Rejuvenating Facial Scrub : a gentle scrub that buffs the skin with rosehip seeds and walnut shell pieces

: a gentle scrub that buffs the skin with rosehip seeds and walnut shell pieces Rose Hydrating Mist Toner: a refreshing alcohol-free toner to soothe and calm tired or irritated skin

a refreshing alcohol-free toner to soothe and calm tired or irritated skin Rosehip Rich Moisture Facial Masque : a rich and creamy mask with aloe vera to nourish skin and restore vitality



“We call rosehip your soulmate for long-term hydration,” said Cathy Galileos, Sukin Brand Educator. “Paired with our Australian ingredients, rosehip can really do wonders for dry, irritated skin. We’re excited to offer this luxurious and effective line of products on Target.com for the first time.”

In addition to launching its Rosehip Range, Sukin is expanding into an additional 112 Target stores, making affordable and eco-friendly beauty products available to even more consumers across the United States. A leader in the growing A-Beauty trend, Sukin offers sustainable, efficient and accessible skincare, haircare, and body care products inspired by Australia’s laidback lifestyle. In addition to using vegan, Australian native ingredients, Sukin embraces the ecological values that are central to Australian culture by utilizing sustainable packaging and committing to carbon-neutral production methods.

“We are glad that more Americans are taking an interest in adopting A-Beauty’s stress-free, eco-friendly ethos,” said Nigar Zeynalova, Sukin Brand Manager.

Sukin is now available in 422 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. Shop your Sukin Black Friday deals early. Visit your local Target store during 11/15-11/28 and get the best natural gifts from Sukin for everyone on your shopping list with Buy 1 Get 1 50% off deals.

When Sukin first launched in 2007 in Australia, it was one of the first brands to say “ No ” to ingredients and processes that can cause harm to you, animals and the environment. In 2008, Sukin expanded its commitment to its eco-values by becoming carbon neutral . Sukin invests in certified projects that offset the company’s carbon emissions and ensures that Sukin’s total carbon output is 100% counteracted, guaranteeing that Sukin does not leave a carbon footprint on this earth. Over the last 10 years, Sukin has offset over 45,000 tons of carbon.

Sukin also partners with Greening Australia , a non-profit tackling Australia’s biggest environmental challenges, to support its Reef Aid program , which helps to improve water quality on the Great Barrier Reef and stop sediment at its source by rebuilding eroding land and restoring vital coastal wetlands.

ABOUT SUKIN

Since its inception in 2007, Sukin has provided natural and effective products that are good for you, your wallet, and the environment. Vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging, Sukin was one of the first to say ‘No’ to artificial additives and harsh ingredients that can cause harm to people and the environment. Sukin is available nationwide in the US at select retail stores including Target, Amazon, iHerb, Thrive Market, and SukinNaturals.com.

For more information about Sukin, visit https://sukinnaturals.com/ ,

Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sukinskincare_usa/ , and

Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Sukin-Natural-Skincare-USA-101996211294670

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Victoria, Australia, our expertise in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products makes us unique in the beauty industry. Our goal at BWX is to make natural beauty the only choice for people wanting to live a healthy, balanced life, free from unnecessary toxins. We believe everything we need to nourish, rejuvenate and enhance our bodies can be found in nature and our goal is to give people all over the planet a choice for natural personal care without compromising on performance. We want to use our business to inspire the advancement of plant and mineral based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. We say NO to testing our products on animals, not because it suits our brand’s commercial goals, but because it is core to our belief system. BWX is a business with purpose and believes in giving. We are actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and projects that empower women.

