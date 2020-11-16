TeneoFour’s CD38 Inhibitor Rejuvenates Energy Metabolism of Aged Animals

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teneobio, Inc. and its affiliate TeneoFour, Inc. announced today a Nature Metabolism publication (https://www.nature.com/articles/s42255-020-00298-z) of a proof of concept study by the Chini Laboratory (Mayo Clinic’s campus in Rochester, Minnesota) describing the rejuvenation of energy metabolism in aged mice undergoing therapy with Teneobio’s CD38 blocker.



The presented findings demonstrate that chronic inflammation (“inflammaging”) mediated by senescent cells induces a CD38-mediated decline in precursors involved in cellular health and energy metabolism. Specific inhibition of CD38 using Teneobio’s CD38 specific antibody raised levels of these precursors and restored nicotinamide nucleotide homeostasis in aged animals.

Wim van Schooten, Chief Scientific Officer at Teneobio, said, “Boosting NAD+ levels and Sirtuin activity are known for their strong anti-inflammatory and tissue protective effects. Repair of inflammation-related decline of NAD+ could be an effective therapy of aging -associated diseases such as fibrosis and metabolic disorders. Teneobio plans to initiate clinical trials with this exciting new anti-CD38 therapeutic in the first half of 2021.”

About Teneobio, Inc.

Teneobio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAb®), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. Teneobio’s discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat® and OmniFlic®), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDab®) derived from UniAb® can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. Teneobio’s “plug-and-play” heavy chain antibody platform includes a diverse set of immunomodulatory antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity.

Teneobio partners include AbbVie, Janssen, GSK, Kite and Poseida, Intellia and ArsenalBio. For more information, please visit www.teneobio.com.

About TeneoFour, Inc.

TeneoFour, Inc. is a spinout of Teneobio, Inc. developing anti-CD38 heavy chain antibodies that block the enzyme functions of CD38. TeneoFour, Inc. owns all rights to products and intellectual property generated at Teneobio, Inc. regarding human heavy chain antibodies specific for CD38.

Company Inquiries for Teneobio, Inc. and TeneoFour, Inc.

Omid Vafa, Chief Business Officer

ovafa@teneobio.com