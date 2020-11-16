First Advantage Takes Gold in HRD HR Service Provider Awards for Second Year in a Row

Global Leader Received Top Honors in Pre-Employment Screening and Psychometric Assessment Category

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, First Advantage, a global leader in background check solutions, announced that it received a Gold HR Service Provider Award from Human Resources Director (HRD) magazine for pre-employment screening. This is the company’s second consecutive win.



HRD shared, “Finding a dependable service provider can be quite the daunting task for HR professionals. From an impressive array of vendors offering their expertise, HR professionals need to choose the one that suits their company’s unique needs. By outsourcing some of the day-to-day office requirements to a trusted partner, the HR team can focus on the company’s long-term business strategy and goals.”

As such, the annual awards program aims to assist HR professionals with this task by recognizing HR service providers across eight categories, including screening and assessment. A panel of judges reviewed all entrants, with the top three submissions in each category receiving gold, silver and bronze HRD HR Service Provider Awards, respectively.

With regard to First Advantage, HRD commented, “It has the ability to provide effortless, global background check services with the right technology – from criminal record searches; education, employment, and professional license verifications; global sanction searches; credit checks; to medical screening; and more. And unlike other background screening organizations that purport to be global, First Advantage has a truly global infrastructure.”

James T. Heeney, vice president, Head of Australia and New Zealand for First Advantage, said, “While 2020 presented its challenges, First Advantage remained steadfast in our role as a global technology partner, providing our customers with solutions and services designed to meet today’s business conditions. It’s an honor to receive the Gold HR Service Provider Award for the second year in a row, as we continue to navigate these unique times.”

To read more, visit https://www.hcamag.com/au/news/special-reports/hr-service-provider-awards-2020/first-advantage/238547.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

