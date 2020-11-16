Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,267 in the last 365 days.

Millicom to present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

/EIN News/ -- Millicom to present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Luxembourg, November 16, 2020 – Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) announces that Millicom’s Chief Executive Officer, Mauricio Ramos, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, on Wednesday, November 18 at approximately 6:20 pm (Stockholm) / 5:20 pm (London) / 12:20 pm (Miami).

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available at the following link.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1 786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 

 

  		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
1 786-628-5270
investors@millicom.com


 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Senior Manager
+1 786-628-5303
investors@millicom.com

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Millicom to present at Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.