Sustainability: Mining for a Low Carbon Future High on the Agenda at Mining Indaba’s Upcoming Webinar

Investing in African Mining Indaba

Investing in African Mining Indaba (https://www.MiningIndaba.com) will host this highly anticipated “Mining for a Low Carbon Future” webinar on Wednesday (18 November) at 3pm (GMT), featuring specialists including:

  • Tom Butler, CEO, ICMM
  • Christopher Sheldon, Practice Manager, Energy & Extractive Industries Global Practice, World Bank
  • Samir Whitaker, Biodiversity Technical Specialist - Extractives & Development Infrastructure, Fauna & Flora International
  • Dr. Kwasi Ampofo, Lead Metals Analyst, Bloomberg NEF

The webinar will be tackling the question, “how can Africa benefit from an increasing demand while managing the mining sector in a sustainable manner?”

Sustainability continues to be at the heart of the mining industry, and there has been a substantial increase in the attention paid to its socio-economic and environmental impacts. It is undeniable that metals and minerals are critically important to the technology and infrastructure needed to achieve sustainable development goals, but it is imperative that these natural resources are mined and used responsibly. Thus, mining companies need to adapt to higher standards of responsibility whilst under greater scrutiny and increased consumer awareness.

The informative one-hour webinar will discuss: supporting sustainable extraction to meet the needs of a low-carbon future, changing the way we source metals and minerals, what evolution will look like in the next five years, the role of different industry players in combatting climate change and transitioning to climate-smart mining. Plus, the speakers will also look at balancing challenges and maximising opportunities for African countries.

Join the Mining Indaba community and industry experts by registering here (https://bit.ly/3lAd7GI).

About Investing in African Mining Indaba: Investing in African Mining Indaba (https://www.MiningIndaba.com) is solely dedicated to the successful capitalisation, development and widening perspective of the African mining industry. Bringing together the world’s industry giants to tomorrow’s barrier-breaking disruptors from across the spectrum. It’s the place where multi-million deals are done, and life-long partnerships are discovered.

