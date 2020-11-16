Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,259 in the last 365 days.

22nd Century Group to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 17

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that the Company will present and meet with investors at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit. The conference is being held virtually November 16 -18, 2020.

22nd Century is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast and presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of 22nd Century’s website under Events. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event.

Please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/ to register for the conference and schedule one-on-one meeting with 22nd Century.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company’s proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com, on Twitter @_xxiicentury and on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations & Media Contact:
Mei Kuo
Director, Communications & Investor Relations
22nd Century Group, Inc.
(716) 300-1221
mkuo@xxiicentury.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

22nd Century Group to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 17

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.