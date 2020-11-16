22nd Century Group to Present at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit on November 17

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII), a leading plant-based, biotechnology company that is focused on tobacco harm reduction, very low nicotine content tobacco, and hemp/cannabis research, announced today that the Company will present and meet with investors at the Virtual Fall Investor Summit. The conference is being held virtually November 16 -18, 2020.



22nd Century is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The live webcast and presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of 22nd Century’s website under Events . An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event.

Please visit https://investorsummitgroup.com/ to register for the conference and schedule one-on-one meeting with 22nd Century.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) is a leading plant biotechnology company focused on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and the level of cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding. 22nd Century’s primary mission in tobacco is to reduce the harm caused by smoking through the Company’s proprietary reduced nicotine content tobacco cigarettes – containing 95% less nicotine than conventional cigarettes. The Company’s primary mission in hemp/cannabis is to develop and commercialize proprietary hemp/cannabis plants with valuable cannabinoid profiles and desirable agronomic traits.

Learn more at xxiicentury.com , on Twitter @_xxiicentury and on LinkedIn .

