Simplify Medical to Present at the 2020 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Medical, Inc., maker of the Simplify® Cervical Artificial Disc, announced today that David Hovda, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum and invites investors to participate via the conference webcast. Please see additional details below:

2020 Canaccord Genuity Virtual Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum

Title: Simplify Medical Company Presentation
Format: Virtual Company Presentation & One-on-One meetings with Management
Date: Thursday, November 19th 2020
Time: 11:00 am Eastern Time
Presenter: David Hovda, President & CEO

 

About Simplify® Disc
Simplify® Disc is a motion-preserving cervical artificial disc designed to allow for advanced imaging capability of MRI, to better match patients’ anatomies, and for physiologic movement. It is composed of advanced, primarily non-metal materials (PEEK-on-ceramic) to permit the full diagnostic imaging capability of MRI, potentially minimizing patient exposure to ionizing radiation. The three-piece disc, with a semi-constrained mobile core, is designed to mimic/replicate the natural biomechanical motion of a healthy disc. Implantation of the Simplify Disc is accomplished in a straightforward, three-step procedure.

About Simplify Medical
Simplify Medical is a medical device company focused on cervical spinal disc arthroplasty, using innovative, MRI-compatible materials designed to optimize diagnostic imaging and decrease the need for ionizing radiation. Simplify Medical is located in Sunnyvale, California. To learn more, visit http://www.simplifymedical.com/.

Company Contact:
Simplify Medical
Kelsey Welch, Director of Marketing
+1-951-836-1062
kwelch@simplifymedical.com 

Investor Contact:
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Bob Yedid
+1-646-597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com  


Primary Logo

