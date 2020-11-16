World's First All-in-One Solution for Air Quality Breathes New Life into Enclosed Spaces

MAHWAH, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quilo Aviance™, the world's first complete solution for better quality air and more comfortable interiors, is set to entirely slash the $1000-price tag of owning four single-purpose units with one, cost-effective device for $249 instead. With its newest Kickstarter campaign kicking into high gear, the Quilo Aviance™ team of engineers and product designers have been perfecting the innovative all-in-one unit for a home and office appliance that's set to be a modern staple.

Pack to the brim with power, yet lightweight and easy to operate, the Quilo Aviance™ integrates all the familiar features of an air purifier, a humidifier, an evaporative air cooler, and a tower fan for rooms up to 300 square feet while still maintaining the same functionalities of standalone units. The ingenuity of the integrated design harnesses the power of sensors that automatically activate each appliance when a cartridge is inserted. The sleek and compact tower design features a smart Auto-Mode, which seamlessly detects ambient air quality, temperature, and humidity conditions, and responds by adjusting internal fan speeds and water pump settings for a truly automated air comfort experience.

The Quilo Aviance's™ 300 CADR Triple-stage True HEPA Air Purifier features Activated Carbon and UV-C Light, which provides an added layer of purification to help deactivate up to 99.9% of airborne particles, pet dander, dust, and allergens. It also eliminates bacteria, viruses, and pathogens passing through the unit, thanks to an Active Carbon Pre-Filter, which also helps to reduce gases, odors, and volatile organic compounds (VOC’s).

Like any high-quality purifier and humidifier, the Quilo Aviance™ uses HEPA filters, which are available for $24.90. Users will also need cooling and humidifying cartridges, which are available for $19.90 each. Cartridge change frequency does depend on use, but they tend to last up to a year. Cartridges and filters are available on Quilohome.com after the campaign.

Quilo Aviance's evaporative air cooler offers 300 CFM of airflow to cool incoming hot and dry air by up to 15°F. As the seasons change, the user can take advantage of the tower fan, which offers powerful air ventilation for up to 18 feet, or the humidifier, which quickly and quietly boosts the room's humidity by up to 40-50%.

“Air is constantly changing with each season from spring to summer to fall to winter,” explained Naresh Kumra, Quilo CEO. “It took us 3 years of engineering, but we finally achieved the high performance we wanted in a truly effective all-season appliance. The Aviance will help families deal with the inconveniences and high costs of buying multiple appliances every season”.

Early investors in the Kickstarter campaign will receive unique perks and benefits not available once the U.S. Innovation Patent certified unit heads to retail outlets across the globe. These include sales of the unit at the special campaign price of $249, extra air purifier filters, anti-bacterial honeycomb cartridges for evaporative cooling, 50% off shipping, and a full 30-day money-back guarantee.

