DHHR Announces Low Income Energy Assistance Program Available

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will begin mailing applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on November 16, 2020, to those who received LIEAP this past season.

 

If determined eligible, a one-time payment will be issued to the Public Service Commission-regulated heating vendor indicated on the application. If the household heats with bulk fuel, i.e., wood, coal, or liquified petroleum gas, the payment will be mailed to the individual. 

 

Individuals can return the application by U.S. Mail to their local DHHR office or complete it online at www.wvpath.org.  Applications must be returned by December 18, 2020. 

 

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Federal Fiscal Year 2021 are listed below:

 

Household Size

Gross Monthly Income Limit

1

$1931

2

$2525

3

$3119

4

$3713

5

$4307

6

$4901

7

$5495

8

$6089

9

$6683

10*

$7277

 

 

*For each additional person, add $594. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.

LIEAP clients may contact their local DHHR office for more information.  An online directory is available at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Services/familyassistance/Documents/DHHR.BCF.LocalOffices.pdf or by calling 304-356-4619.

