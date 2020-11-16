Diamanti Announces Support for AWS at KubeCon North America

/EIN News/ -- Diamanti Spektra 3.1 and Ultima and new customer portal, Diamanti Central, propel innovative hybrid cloud container and Kubernetes architectures



SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes applications and data management for global enterprises, today announced support for AWS with Diamanti Spektra 3.1 and Ultima data plane services. Additionally, the company unveiled Diamanti Central, a new customer portal.

To simplify the adoption of Kubernetes for enterprises, Diamanti is expanding its Spektra management plane and Ultima data plane to support AWS, easing the transition to container-based architectures in the hybrid cloud.

The Diamanti Spektra console is a single pane of glass from which users can manage on-premises clusters and Kubernetes clusters from public cloud providers such as Azure, and now AWS. Support for AWS enables users to create AWS clusters, deploy applications, and migrate applications to and from AWS clusters. Users can also enable Disaster Recovery (DR) between AWS and on-premises clusters to improve fault tolerance and eliminate single points of failure.

Diamanti has also added support for AWS to its recently-announced Diamanti Ultima Kubernetes data plane software, which provides interoperability with AWS and virtual and bare-metal infrastructure, abstracting the underlying storage system (e.g., Amazon EBS or NVMe), and supporting various Kubernetes management solutions, including Diamanti Spektra, Red Hat OpenShift, Amazon EC2, EKS, Azure, AKS, VMware Tanzu and other Kubernetes platforms.

Ultima’s hybrid cloud data portability empowers enterprises to migrate and failover stateful applications between on-premises and cloud clusters while maintaining persistent data. Ultima also lowers the total cost of ownership (TCO) by avoiding or minimizing certain cloud provider charges for backup, data protection, disaster recovery, and multi-zone availability capabilities.

Historically, AWS customers requiring fault tolerance and simplicity have chosen EBS for storage vs. EC2 bare metal instances. Diamanti’s Ultima data plane now provides its customers with a safe way to access the much higher performance of local NVMe storage on AWS EC2 instances in a safe and fault-tolerant manner, all at a lower cost.

“Complexity and a lack of domain expertise continue to be significant obstacles for enterprises looking to expand their container footprint,” said Tom Barton, CEO, Diamanti. “Expanding Diamanti Spektra and Ultima to support AWS simplifies the experience of adopting and scaling Kubernetes. This release widens Diamanti’s market opportunity to include the massive, existing AWS user base.”

Building on its enterprise foundation, Diamanti also introduces Diamanti Insights, phone home telemetry that provides proactive support, and identifies emerging hardware and software issues, thereby simplifying Day 2 management. Diamanti Insights captures and sends critical data about customer environments, including:

Diamanti node and health

Drive health & statistics

Kubernetes cluster component status

License utilization

To further ease Kubernetes management, Spektra 3.1 also introduces:

Application Logs: Users can check app/pod level logs to speed up the diagnosis and resolution of any issue.

GPU Support: Provision GPU resources to different tenants and monitor GPU resource utilization from a single pane of glass.

Diamanti Central

Diamanti is also launching a new customer portal, Diamanti Central, which provides access to tools, documentation, and customer support. The portal also includes a library of curated applications that showcase data-intensive applications that benefit from Diamanti’s unique data plane solution. In addition, visitors also have the opportunity to register for upcoming free trials of Diamanti Spektra and Ultima.

