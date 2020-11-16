TRHC Forms a Strategic Alliance with the American College of Apothecaries (ACA) to Market TRHC Solutions to Members

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Nasdaq: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, announces today an agreement with the American College of Apothecaries (ACA). ACA, a national pharmacy organization dedicated to the advancement of professional practice in independent community pharmacy through entrepreneurship, will develop programing to educate ACA members on TRHC’s medication safety software, MedWise™ and promote the opportunity to become Certified MedWise Advisors™.



“Partnering with Tabula Rasa HealthCare provides our members with access to innovative technologies, like MedWise, that will help them improve medication safety in patients who have a high burden of disease and complex medication regimens,” said ACA Executive Vice President/CEO Susie Bartlemay, RPh, FACA, FAPhA. “Our collaboration with TRHC furthers ACA’s commitment to providing exemplary pharmacy resources to community pharmacists.”

TRHC’s MedWise software provides science-based, actionable clinical intelligence to pharmacists, including patients’ MedWise Risk Scores™ (MRS). The MRS uses active ingredients of a patient’s complete medication list, including over-the-counter supplements, to predict the risk of medication problems and adverse drug events (ADEs) MedWise helps pharmacists to assess simultaneous, accumulative, multi-drug interactions amongst complex medication regimens in an efficient manner and avoid ADEs. ADEs are largely considered preventable and are the third leading cause of death.

“Having been a two-term President of ACA, I understand how vital education, training, innovation and new technologies are in supporting the entrepreneurial spirit of community pharmacists,” states TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “Offering members of ACA a way to identify high risk patients, along with the opportunity to become certified MedWise Advisors, is just the beginning of how our partnership will help improve medication safety in patients who are at risk for adverse drug events, due to their complex medication regimens.”

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) provides medication safety solutions empowering healthcare professionals to optimize medication regimens and reduce medication-related risk, specifically targeting adverse drug events. Utilizing its proprietary medication decision science technology, MedWise™, TRHC improves patient outcomes, reduces hospitalizations, and lowers healthcare costs. Additionally, TRHC offers an extensive clinical telepharmacy network across the U.S. Our solutions are trusted by health plans and pharmacies nationwide to help drive value-based payment results. For more information, visit TRHC.com.

About the American College of Apothecaries

The American College of Apothecaries was founded on May 9, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia. In 1978, the Research & Education Foundation was established, and in 1998 the American College of Veterinary Pharmacists began. The existence of these three separate entities allows for the provision of numerous benefits to the Fellowship and the profession. The American College of Apothecaries is dedicated to the advancement of professional practice in independent community pharmacy by advancing the entrepreneurial spirit of member pharmacists through education, innovation, mentoring, fellowship and training. The American College of Apothecaries was founded on May 9, 1940 in Richmond, Virginia. For more information, visit acainfo.org.

