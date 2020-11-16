Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Syneos Health to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Event on December 8, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), will host an Analyst and Investor Event on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to approximately 11:30 a.m. EST.

The event, to be held virtually, will include presentations from Syneos Health leadership about the Company’s unique product development model and plan to drive accelerated growth in the evolving healthcare environment.

A live webcast, including audio, video, presentation materials and an archived replay, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com. Participants can pre-register and also access the webcast directly at SyneosHealthInvestorDay.com.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. The Company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. We bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Contacts
   
Investor Relations: Press/Media:
Ronnie Speight Danielle DeForge
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Vice President, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745 +1 202 210 5992
Investor.Relations@syneoshealth.com  danielle.deforge@syneoshealth.com













 


Primary Logo

