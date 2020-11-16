Arch Oncology Appoints Ronald Krasnow, Esq. as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of anti-CD47 antibody therapies, today announced the appointment of Ronald Krasnow, Esq. as Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created position, Mr. Krasnow will report to Julie Hambleton, M.D., Arch Oncology’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.



“Ron is a legal and strategy executive with a unique breadth of experience helping lead companies through periods of growth and transition,” said Julie Hambleton, M.D., Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Arch Oncology. “Over his career, he has led important strategic initiatives and transactions, built critical infrastructure, and rolled up his sleeves to get the job done. 2021 will be a transformational year for Arch Oncology, with multiple clinical trials for AO-176 advancing for patients in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. We are thrilled to have Ron join our team, and I look forward to having him as a thought partner in the exciting years ahead at Arch Oncology.”

Ronald Krasnow added, “I am excited to join this team as I believe in the important mission to develop a potential best-in-class anti-CD47 therapy for patients living with cancer. I look forward to leveraging my experience to be part of this team’s collective effort to drive Arch Oncology’s development programs forward to help patients.”

Ronald Krasnow, Esq. has over twenty years of experience serving on executive management teams for life-science and technology companies. Before joining Arch Oncology, he served as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Menlo Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, he was Chief Strategy Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary for Kinestral Technologies, Inc. In addition, he worked at Relypsa for a decade, serving as Senior Vice President and General Counsel as the company developed and commercialized Veltassa® and subsequently merged with Vifor Pharma. Earlier, he was Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property for Symyx Technologies, Inc., an attorney in private practice for a law firm, and Patent Examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. He earned a B.S. in Engineering from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from George Washington University School of Law.

About Arch Oncology

Arch Oncology, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of potential best-in-class antibody therapies for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company’s next-generation anti-CD47 antibodies are highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class. Arch Oncology’s lead product candidate AO-176 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors and with multiple myeloma, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard therapies. In addition, the Company is advancing a pipeline of antibody programs for the treatment of cancer. For more information please visit www.archoncology.com.

Contact: Amy Figueroa, CFA For Arch Oncology afigueroa@archoncology.com