Beyond Meat® Unveils Delicious Next Iterations of Iconic Beyond Burger® Coming in Early 2021

/EIN News/ -- The new platform will offer consumers expanded choice, advances in mouthwatering taste and improved nutritional profiles



The brand’s juiciest burger yet will contain 35% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef, while its most nutritious patty to date will register a full 55% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef

Beyond Meat will unveil the new iterations of the Beyond Burger at an exclusive preview in Los Angeles Nov. 18-20

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the next step forward in cutting-edge innovation with the unveiling of two new versions of the Beyond Burger® which are expected to launch nationwide in early 2021. A trifecta of taste, health and sustainability, the new iterations are designed to meet consumers’ growing demand for plant-based proteins that deliver on both taste and nutrition, while featuring an enhanced meaty flavor and the craveable taste consumers love, with an even better nutritional profile.

Similar to the range of nutritional options of beef currently available in the marketplace, the two versions are designed to offer more choice for consumers. The new Beyond Burgers will include the brand’s juiciest patty for the meatiest burger experience even as it delivers strong nutritional wins relative to 80/20 beef with 35% less saturated fat, as well as its most nutritious patty yet with 55% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef. Both new burgers will boast the same savory taste profile, have lower overall fat and fewer calories than 80/20 beef, and have B vitamins and minerals comparable to the micronutrient profile of beef.

"I am personally thrilled to introduce this new Beyond Burger platform as it speaks so clearly to what our brand and company stands for,” said Ethan Brown, CEO and Founder, Beyond Meat. “Our commitment is to provide consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meats that are better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required. These new iterations deliver on this promise, and I am immensely proud of our team’s ability to make such strong advances in taste, juiciness and nutrition through our Rapid and Relentless Innovation program. Just as you can find different varieties of ground beef, consumers will now have more choice to satisfy their individual nutritional needs and preferences."

Rapid and Relentless Approach to Innovation

Beyond Meat’s best-in-class approach to creating cutting-edge innovations, coupled with a firm commitment to using only simple plant-based inputs and no bioengineered ingredients, has established the company as a category leader. The company introduced the Beyond Burger in 2016, revolutionizing the category as the first plant-based burger designed to look, cook and taste like animal meat and sold in the meat case. The new Beyond Burger iterations are the latest in a pipeline of new product offerings in 2020 following Beyond Breakfast Sausage ® Patties , Cookout Classic™ , Beyond Meatballs™ and Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links . Beyond Meat sells products at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide, including approximately 28,000 retail outlets in the U.S.

Commitment to Improving Human Health

Beyond Meat is committed to serving consumers’ growing demand for delicious, nutritious and sustainable protein with products that are simple and made from plants with no GMOs or bioengineered ingredients. Beyond Meat’s products do not contain many other elements, often found in animal protein, that have raised health or safety concerns, such as hormones, antibiotics, nitrates or heme iron, and the company is dedicated to supporting academic and scientific studies into the impacts of plant-based meats on health. The findings from a clinical study using Beyond Meat’s plant-based products were recently published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition . In the study conducted at Stanford University, researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meats over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat. The results provide yet another data point in a growing field of research about how plant-based meat can help people live healthier lives.

Meat with a Lighter Environmental Footprint

The results of the Stanford University study complement the results of the University of Michigan’s 2018 LCA which showed that the original Beyond Burger, compared to producing a ¼ lb. standard 80/20 beef burger, has 99% less impact on water scarcity, 93% less impact on land use, requires 46% less energy and generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions. To illustrate these benefits, the company launched its What if We All Go Beyond? brand anthem, inviting consumers to see how over time through small changes, such as what you put at the center of your plate, there can be a meaningful collective impact on human health and the health of our planet.

Exclusive Preview: Be the First to Try It

Beyond Meat will host an exclusive preview in Los Angeles from Nov. 18-20 to unveil the new versions of the Beyond Burger. Bringing the Go Beyond® brand mantra to life, the individualized, highly visual and immersive experience will include a first look and taste of the new Beyond Burgers. Reservations are available now via Resy , while supplies last. Follow Beyond Meat’s social channels for live updates from the event using #GoBeyond. The company expects to launch the new iterations of the Beyond Burger nationwide in early 2021.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, hormones, antibiotics, or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of September 26, 2020, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 19, 2020, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 26, 2020 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2020, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Shira Zackai

szackai@beyondmeat.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d98a9b4-5175-478e-9bbf-19883d4892c3