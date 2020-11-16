Unissant Awarded $47.2 Million Data Services Contract to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded Unissant a $47.2 million contract to provide Data and Meta Data Services for the Targeting and Analysis Systems Program Directorate (TASPD), a component of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This contract was competitively procured under the National Institutes of Health (NIH) CIO-SP3 Small Business Government Wide Acquisition Vehicle.

Under this program, Unissant will leverage its 15 years of data and advanced analytics experience to develop and maintain analytical and targeting software systems and management of data and meta data within CBP’s big data cluster and expand big data services. In addition, Unissant will be responsible for standardizing data enrichment, optimizing data storage and enhance data exploration and discovery.

“We’re very proud to receive this award to support the CBP Office of Information Technology in enhancing, administering, and maintaining intelligence and targeting systems and related systems that will help secure the supply chain and support CBP’s layered defense strategy for international cargo and passengers,” said Ken Bonner, Unissant President.

Our team includes Centrifuge, an SBA 8(a) small business focused on big data and stream processing technologies and Rock Elm, an SBA-certified Historically Under-utilized Business Zones (HUBZone) and Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) focused on big data and enterprise application development.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is a data-driven & cyber security services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, national security, finance, and energy. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA HealthIT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. Unissant is the recipient of various industry awards such as “Government Project of the Year,” “Health IT Innovation Award” and most recently the “Disruptive Technology in Government” award.

Contact Information: jmeagher@unissant.com