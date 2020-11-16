Stratus Spotlights Customers’ Edge Transformations at Rockwell Automation’s Automation Fair®

“Digital Transformation at Buckeye Partners” and “Three Successful Blueprints” sessions share Edge Computing best practices for the Connected Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous Edge Computing platforms, will spotlight customer examples of digital transformation using Edge Computing technology at Rockwell Automation’s Automation Fair at Home from November 16 - 20, 2020. Stratus will share with the Rockwell Automation community Edge Computing best practices that include a presentation from pipeline operator, Buckeye Partners, L.P., and additional insights from customers The Bradbury Co., Inc. and Dairy Farmers of America. Stratus will also present a demonstration of the ztC™ Edge platform.



By deploying Rockwell Automation PlantPAx® Distributed Control System, FactoryTalk® Industrial Automation Software and ThinManager® software on ztC Edge or ftServer® – Stratus’ secure, protected, and autonomous Edge Computing platforms – enterprises increase operational efficiency, eliminate downtime, and protect their business-critical applications. The combination of automation and control software matched with fault-tolerant, zero-touch computing platforms extends the Connected Enterprise reliably to the Edge.

“Industry leaders expect plug-and-play solutions that provide easy deployment, scalable deployment, short time-to-value, and a clear step up from their existing implementations,” said Jason Andersen, Stratus Vice President of Strategy and Product Management. “Together, Rockwell Automation and Stratus are ensuring interoperability and performance, and our success with Buckeye Partners and others demonstrate the power of Rockwell Automation and Stratus together.”

Edge Computing Best Practices for the Connected Enterprise

Monday, November 16th, 1:00 - 2:00 PM ET: 3 Successful Blueprints to Deploy Software on Edge Computing + Demo (Frank Hill, Rockwell Automation Global Partnership Manager, Stratus Technologies)



Understand the fastest-growing software deployment option for engineers that is Edge Computing. Attendees will gain actionable insights from customer stories, lessons learned, and a demo of how to easily deploy software on ztC Edge.

Monday, November 16th, 3:00 - 4:00 PM ET: Digital Transformation at Buckeye Partners, L.P.

(Angel Matos, Senior Manager, Terminal Automation Applications, Buckeye Partners)



Learn how Buckeye is digitally transforming their business through IT/OT convergence and Rockwell Automation’s robust PlantPAx solutions protected by Edge Computing platforms from Stratus. Buckeye is one of the largest independent liquid petroleum pipeline operators with 6,000 miles of pipeline, 115 terminals, and a 118 million-barrel tank capacity. Results from Buckeye’s South Texas Gateway Terminal project will be shared to illustrate lessons learned.

Monday, November 16th – Friday, November 20th: Live Edge Computing Demos as well as Q&A sessions will be available on-demand at the Stratus Virtual Booth located within the Partner Showcase Hardware Technology Hall.





About Stratus

For leaders digitally transforming their operations to drive predictable, peak performance with minimal risk, Stratus ensures the continuous availability of business-critical applications by delivering zero-touch Edge Computing platforms that are simple to deploy and maintain, protected from interruptions and threats, and autonomous. For 40 years, we have provided reliable and redundant zero-touch computing, enabling global Fortune 500 companies and small-to-medium sized businesses to securely and remotely turn data into actionable intelligence at the Edge, cloud and data center – driving uptime and efficiency. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn and LinkedIn @StratusTechnologies

