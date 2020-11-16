Mainak Mazumdar, Nielsen’s Chief Data Officer, joins Satori's Board of Advisors

Mainak Mazumdar joins Satori’s advisory board to help companies simplify security, privacy and compliance for data in the cloud

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori , the industry’s leading provider of data governance and secure data access, today announced that Mainak Mazumdar will be joining its advisory board. Mainak Mazumdar has 20+ years of experience in media, advertising, marketing science and a passion for AI-driven tech transformation and growth.



Cybersecurity Excellence award winner Satori has built a Universal Data Access Service allowing companies to accelerate data-driven innovation by making responsible, compliant and secure usage of data the path of least resistance. Data teams using Satori’s Universal Data Access Service can move away from ad-hoc and time consuming security, privacy and compliance projects to gain complete visibility across their data stores and implement security and privacy by design.

“Data and technology leaders today are required to engineer around an endless number of complexities such as compliance, security and legal constraints,” said Mazumdar. “Satori’s Universal Data Access Service eliminates these constraints as well as the operational challenges of making data accessible across data silos and allows data-driven organizations to capture the value of data faster.”

“We’re thrilled and honored to have Mainak join Satori’s advisory board on our journey to help organizations simplify security, privacy and compliance, and maximize their data-driven competitive advantage. Mainak’s passion for data-driven transformation and growth and vast experience and knowledge is truly inspiring,” said Eldad Chai, co-founder and CEO of Satori.

About Satori Cyber

Satori’s mission is to help organizations maximize their data-driven competitive advantage by removing barriers to broad data access and usage while ensuring its security and compliance. The Satori Universal Data Access Service is the first solution on the market to offer continuous visibility and granular control for data flows across all cloud and hybrid data stores.

