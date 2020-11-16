Logiq Reports Q3 2020 Results, with Nine Month Revenues up 27% to $31.3 Million

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ) (formerly Weyland Tech), a global provider of award-winning eCommerce and Fintech solutions, reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. All quarterly and nine-month comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.



Financial Highlights

Revenue in Q3 totaled $7.0 million, declining 22% primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMB customers using the company’s AppLogiq mobile app platform-as-as-service, which was partially offset by increased revenue from DataLogiq consumer data management platforms.

Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased 27% to $31.3 million.

Consolidated gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 increased 14% to $5.0 million or 15.9% of consolidated revenue.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $4.8 million at September 30, 2020 versus $3.9 million at June 30, 2020.

Q3 2020 Operational Highlights

Rebranded the company as Logiq, Inc., reflecting the company-wide evolution from primarily an eCommerce products and services company to a leading innovator of data-driven consumer intelligence and marketing technology.

Entered an agreement to acquire Fixel AI, leading innovator in AI-powered digital marketing technology, which was completed earlier this month. Fixel furthers Logiq’s goal of adding simplified marketing and critical privacy features to the company’s AI-powered consumer intent engine designed for brands and premium publishers.

Partnered with Yabx, a fintech venture of Comviva and part of $6.2 billion Tech Mahindra, to offer credit-based financial services offered through Logiq’s increasingly popular PayLogiq™ e-wallet and GoLogiq™ hyper-local food delivery platforms.

Increased beneficial stake in the company’s Weyland Indonesia Perkasa (WIP) subsidiary from 31% to 51%, which will allow the future consolidation of its revenue. WIP is the Southeast Asia operator of the company’s GoLogiq food delivery service and PayLogiq mobile e-wallet.

Partnered with ShopeePay, Indonesia’s integrated e-money services, to launch a new marketing campaign for Weyland’s fast-growing AtozGo™ food delivery service in Jakarta.

Launched new digital marketing campaign in Taiwan and Indonesia for AppLoqiq (branded as CreateApp in these markets). The launch in Indonesia follows a successful pilot of a new marketing program completed in Taiwan that resulted in a marketing ROI of 3-to-1.

Promoted Tom Furukawa to chief executive officer of Logiq, succeeding Brent Suen, who was appointed executive chairman and continues to serve as president. Furukawa brings to the position extensive senior-level experience with creating and delivering cutting-edge digital marketing technologies for top international brands. Over the last 26 years, he has served in senior level management roles for some of the world’s most successful major companies, like Yahoo!, IBM Tivoli, and The Rubicon Project.

Appointed former Omnicom and Yahoo! senior executive, Josh Jacobs, to the company’s board of directors. His appointment increased the board to seven members, with four serving as independent directors. Jacobs is a highly accomplished technology executive with 30 years of innovation in digital media and advertising, sales and marketing, and strategic business and consumer product development.

Began the process to have the company’s common shares listed on the NEO Exchange (NEO), Canada's next-generation stock exchange. A listing on the NEO, which is subject to Logiq fulfilling NEO’s listing requirements, also presents an opportunity to eventually list on the NYSE American exchange, and become dual-listed on recognized exchanges in both Canada and the U.S.



Management Commentary

“Q3 was another exciting and event-filled quarter for Logiq, which included the roll out of a whole new look and brand,” commented company president, Brent Suen. “Our new name reflects the transformation of our company that began at the beginning of this year with the acquisition of our fast-growing eCommerce technology platform, now branded DataLogiq.

“Our overall offerings now extend from mobile commerce and fintech solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses or SMBs, to AI-powered, SaaS-based, customer acquisition for major enterprises and brands.

“Our customer relationships now range from hundreds of thousands of SMBs around the world to publicly traded Fortune 500 companies. Our marquee clients now include Cox Automotive (owners of Kelly Blue Book and Auto Trader), Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun, and the recent addition of an eCommerce brand Purple, the creator of the renowned Purple Mattress.

“The transformation also involved the streamlining during the third quarter of our various brands and business units into two business segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq.

“DataLogiq’s data engine uses proprietary methodologies and AI systems to deliver valuable consumer insights that can dramatically enhance the effectiveness, reach, and ROI of online marketing spend for enterprises and major brands. Alongside DataLogiq is our new Fixel AI technology unit that offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

“Our AppLogiq mobile Commerce platform-as-a-service enables small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. Now as part of our AppLogiq mobile platform is our PayLogiq fintech and GoLogiq delivery services that have become magnets of interest by potential partners due to the deep consumer data both have been acquiring since their inception.

“A few weeks ago, we were selected to provide mobile microlending and related services to 48 million Indonesians and more than 600,000 businesses in an exclusive strategic alliance with the country’s social security program provider, KMSB. To put the opportunity in perspective, through our Indonesian operations, we currently have 36,000 SMBs and 130,000 individual customers. But we’ve now have gained access to an exponentially larger base of new customers who are a captive audience of KMSB.

“The opportunities for new revenue streams from microlending, mobile payments, and our eCommerce solutions with this enormous user base are also phenomenal, potentially generating tens of millions of dollars of revenue annually once the alliance with KMSB is fully launched. As we continue to attract additional major global partners like KMSB, ShopeePay and TechMahindra, we see ourselves at just the beginning of a long-term acceleration in this key segment of our global business operations.

“This new diversification of our revenue sources has allowed us to weather the pandemic storm perhaps better than others. In emerging markets where we’ve had a specific focus with AppLogiq, the micro and small businesses there pay a monthly subscription that represents a fair percentage of their monthly income. Because of the economic impact of COVID-19, for many, it became difficult to justify the expense without measured results from their nascent mCommerce activities. So, we made the decision to provide a low-no-cost solution to them for 1-3 months to keep them on board. This has naturally impacted our results over the near-term, but we believe it will be good for long term growth.

“Such proactive steps demonstrate how our Logiq teams have remained execution focused to mitigate the effects of the global pandemic on our business. For AppLogiq, this has also meant using these challenging times as an opportunity to transition away from lower margin service offerings marketed through distributors to more direct, B2B, higher margin business. Under this new direction, we see AppLogiq’s gross margins increasing from around 17% to 35% - 40%, which is more in line with a true platform-as-a-service offering.

“As we get past the pandemic with the advent of the vaccine that is reportedly rolling out over the next few months, 2021 could well be our most profitable year for AppLogiq, especially as we extend its direct market reach through the new partnerships we’ve announced over last few months. For DataLogiq, adapting to the changes in the marketplace has meant introducing a new SaaS revenue stream per the recent acquisition of Fixel AI. DataLogiq’s ability to adapt to changing environments and consumer demands has helped it navigate and overcome today’s unprecedented challenges.

“Our planned listing on the NEO exchange continues well on course. NEO’s investor-first approach to trading represents the next evolution in capital market transactions, and it currently accounts for 30% of the total trading volume in Canada. Why Canada? Canada is home to one of our best peers, Shopify, and just about every individual or institutional investor there is familiar with SHOP and has participated in its dramatic rise.

“As a global, fast-growing company, our listing on NEO presents a great opportunity to increase awareness of Logiq in the North American investment community. A listing on the NEO also presents an opportunity to eventually dual-list our stock on the NYSE American through a special relationship NEO has with the NYSE.

“The second half of this year is appearing to be a pivotal period for us overall, as we begin transitioning away from lower margin services to focus on higher margin offerings and opportunities. We have executed well by adjusting and finding opportunities under the pandemic and believe this demonstrates the resiliency of our business model.

“In all, and despite a tumultuous year of challenges and setbacks created by the global pandemic, we have been able to transform Logiq into a global provider of a full range of eCommerce solutions for companies of all sizes. This has put us on course for strong growth in 2021 and beyond with more diversified, high-margin revenue streams derived from the strongest segments of our industry. Combined with our DataLogiq and Fixel acquisitions, we remain on track to end 2020 with record revenue at more than $38 million, and with margins expanding across all business segments.”



Q3 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue decreased 22% to a $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $9.0 million in the same year-ago quarter, with the decrease largely due to the impact of COVID-19.

The company’s AppLogiq mCommerce platform-as-as-service (PaaS) contributed $3.2 million or 45.6% of consolidated revenue in the third quarter, which decreased 64% from $9.0 million or 100% of consolidated revenue in the same year-ago period. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting lockdown of commercial businesses and stay-at-home orders. The company has focused on its direct sales business as part of its plan to increase its margin profile and align with other PaaS companies. As part of this focus, the company is expected to have lower top-line revenue, but higher margins on a going-forward basis.

Gross profit decreased 30% to $1.1 million or 15.8% of revenue in Q3 2020 from $1.6 million or 17.7% of revenue in the same year ago quarter. The decrease in gross profit and margin resulted primarily from the aforementioned impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total operating expenses increased 47% to $4.0 million in Q3 2020 from $2.7 million in the same year ago period. The increase was primarily due to the addition of $1.0 million in general and administrative expenses for the DataLogiq operations acquired in January, and an increase in sales and marketing expenses, which was partially offset by a reduction in general and administrative expenses related to the AppLogiq platform.

Net loss was $2.9 million or $(0.23) per basic and fully diluted share in Q3 2020, compared to net loss of $1.1 million or $(0.19) per basic and fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

At September 30, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.8 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $3.9 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily the result of proceeds from financing activities.

9M 2020 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 27% to a record $31.3 million for the first nine months of 2020, as compared to $24.6 million in the same year-ago period. The increase in revenues for the nine-month period was attributed to the revenue contributions from DataLogiq of $10.7 million.

Gross profit increased 14% to $5.0 million or 15.9% of revenue for first nine months of 2020 compared to $4.4 million or 17.7% of revenue in the same year ago period.

Total operating expenses increased 68% to $12.1 million for first nine months of 2020 from $7.2 million in the same year ago period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative expenses to $6.3 million compared to $3.5 million in the same year ago period.

Net loss was $7.4 million or $(0.60) per basic and fully diluted share in the first nine months of 2020, compared to net loss of $2.8 million or $(0.69) per basic and fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ) is a U.S.-based leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions. Its AppLogiq™ platform-as-a-service enables small-and-medium sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. AppLogiq empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way. AppLogiq is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia.



The company’s subsidiary, DataLogiq, provides a data-driven, end-to-end eCommerce marketing solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands, including Home Advisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend. The company’s PayLogiq™ offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq™ offers hyper-local food delivery services. For more information about Logiq, go to Logiq.com.



Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Logiq cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Logiq 's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Logiq or its affiliates that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in Logiq’s business, including, without limitation: the fitness of Logiq’s products and services for a particular application or market, expectations of future events, business trends, financial results, and/or business transactions that may not be consummated or realized, as well as other risks described in Logiq’s prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in Logiq’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Logiq undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

LOGIQ INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30 December 31 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets, net 7,657,848 611,598 Property and equipment, net 190,202 - Goodwill 4,781,208 - Total non-current assets 12,629,258 611,598 Current assets Amount due from associate 5,023,700 2,825,700 Accounts receivable 1,567,852 - Other amount recoverable 49,550 549,550 Prepayment, deposit and other receivables 121,723 1,641,684 Financial assets held for resale 996,414 2,730,363 Cash and cash equivalents 4,847,284 2,972,649 Total current assets 12,606,523 10,719,946 Total assets $ 25,235,781 $ 11,331,544 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 961,310 - Accruals and other payables 917,571 298,453 Deposits received for shares to be issued 2,235,184 - Convertible promissory notes 2,911,000 - Amount due to director 77,500 77,500 Total current liabilities 7,102,565 375,953 Non-current liabilities Other loan 10,000 - Bank loan - 500,000 Notes payable 503,700 - Total non-current liabilities 513,700 500,000 Total liabilities $ 7,616,265 $ 875,953 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 13,205,355 and 8,561,704 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively* 17,167 11,130 Additional paid-in capital 58,301,051 58,058,118 Capital reserves 14,282,143 - Accumulated deficit carried forward (54,980,845 ) (47,613,657 ) Total shareholders’ equity 17,619,516 10,455,591 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 25,235,781 $ 11,331,544





* The number of shares of common stock has been retroactively restated to reflect the 1 for 13 reverse stock-split on February 25, 2020



LOGIQ INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Service Revenue $ 7,030,305 $ 8,996,441 $ 31,326,759 $ 24,630,065 Cost of Service 5,919,848 7,399,583 26,351,514 20,258,258 Gross Profit 1,110,457 1,596,858 4,975,245 4,371,807 Operating Expenses General and administrative 1,968,763 1,557,960 6,346,531 3,479,751 Research and development 1,018,389 1,126,165 3,681,162 3,236,713 Sales and marketing 544,970 - 697,190 389,610 Depreciation and amortization 455,424 25,483 1,354,674 76,450 Total Operating Expenses 3,987,546 2,709,609 12,079,557 7,182,524 (Loss) from Operations (2,877,089 ) (1,112,751 ) (7,104,312 ) (2,810,717 ) Other Expenses 2,868 - 306,997 - Other Income 1,408 32,094 44,121 32,094 Other income/(expenses),net (1,460 ) 32,094 (262,876 ) 32,094 Net (Loss) before income tax (2,878,549 ) (1,080,657 ) (7,367,188 ) (2,778,623 ) Income tax (Corporate tax) - - - - Net (Loss) $ (2,878,549 ) $ (1,080,657 ) $ (7,367,188 ) $ (2,778,623 ) Net (loss) profit per common share - basic and fully diluted $ (0.2257 ) $ (0.1937 ) $ (0.6037 ) $ (0.6892 ) Weighted average number of basic and fully diluted common share outstanding* 12,753,230 5,578,806 12,203,769 4,031,809



