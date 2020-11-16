Vaxart Hosting Key Opinion Leader Panel Call for Investors

/EIN News/ -- Title: An Oral Tablet Vaccine – A Potential Global Solution to COVID-19 and Norovirus



Key topics:

COVID-19: Immunity & Immunological Memory

Norovirus: Disease Burden & Prevention. The Current Status of Vaccine Development

Mucosal Immunity and the importance of secretory IgA

Administration and Logistical Advantages of a Pill

Investor Panel Being Held on Thursday, November 19th @ 12pm Eastern Time

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxart, Inc., (NASDAQ: VXRT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oral vaccines that are administered by tablet rather than by injection, announced today that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) panel for investors entitled “An Oral Tablet Vaccine – A Potential Global Solution to COVID-19 and Norovirus?” on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12pm Eastern Time.

These KOLs will provide their perspectives on the COVID-19 and Norovirus disease landscapes, highlighting the tracking of immune responses post-infection, and on preventing infection and disease spread. Vaxart's management team will also provide an update on its first-in-class oral tablet vaccine platform as well as Vaxart’s Phase 1 trial for Norovirus and results from preclinical studies on Vaxart’s investigational COVID-19 vaccine.

Event Agenda:

Dr. Pepper on the importance of immunological memory and quick responses to a pathogen, and how it relates to COVID-19.

Dr. Vinjé to speak on Norovirus incidence, outbreak surveillance, and global vaccine developments to date.

Dr. Sean Tucker, Ph.D. (Vaxart) to discuss VXA-CoV2-1, Vaxart’s oral investigational tablet COVID-19 vaccine. What the pre-clinical data show and what’s next. He will also discuss Vaxart’s Norovirus oral vaccine program.

Both KOLs and the Vaxart management team will be available for Q&A following the formal presentation.

Marion Pepper, Ph.D. is an internationally recognized immunologist. She is an Associate Professor in the Department of Immunology at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Her research focuses on how protection from disease, known as immunity, develops. Specifically, her lab strives to understand how specialized immune cells, called T cells and B cells, respond to various types of infection or allergic inflammation in an effort to make better vaccines and therapeutics. Her published work has been cited over 4,000 times, and she is on the editorial board of several top tier journals, including Cell Reports and Immunity. She has served as a scientific consultant for multiple for profit companies focused on immunotherapeutics and is a member of the scientific advisory board of Neoleukin Therapeutics. Dr. Pepper has presented her work at over 70 national and international universities and conferences. In 2017, she was named a recipient of the prestigious Buroughs Wellcome Fund Investigators in the Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease Award. In addition to her research, she is also passionate about communicating science to others and teaches undergraduate, medical school and graduate level courses. She is a strong advocate for women in science, and recently contributed an essay to Nature Immunology on the topic.

Jan Vinjé, Ph.D., is head of the National Calicivirus Laboratory and Director of CaliciNet in the Division of Viral Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, GA. Dr. Vinjé received his Ph.D. at the University of Utrecht, the Netherlands, in 1999. After completing a postdoctoral fellowship and an appointment as research assistant professor at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, he joined CDC in 2006. Over the past 10 years, he has served on program advisory committees from several European research projects (FP6, FP7). He has served as technical expert on the norovirus subcommittee of the National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods and is the chair of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses study groups on Caliciviridae. He is currently a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Clinical Microbiology and associate editor of the journal Food and Environmental Virology, and he serves as an ad hoc reviewer for multiple high-impact journals. Dr. Vinjé has published over 200 peer-reviewed publications and several book chapters. His research interests include all aspects of viral gastrointestinal disease, including detection, characterization, and prevention and control of norovirus infections.

About Vaxart

Vaxart is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing oral tablet vaccines designed to generate mucosal and systemic immune responses that protect against a wide range of infectious diseases and have the potential to provide sterilizing immunity for diseases such as COVID-19. Vaxart believes that a room temperature stable tablet is easier to distribute, store and administer than injectable vaccines and may provide a significantly faster response to a pandemic than injectable vaccines, enabling a greater portion of the population to be protected. Vaxart’s development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against coronavirus, norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus (HPV). For more information, please visit www.vaxart.com.

