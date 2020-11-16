PDS Biotech Announces New and Broad Versamune® Platform Patent Claims

Granted methods patent for Versamune® platform by the United States Patent and Trademark Office

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that it has been granted U.S. Patent No. 10,828,364 titled “Method for Reducing a Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cell Population With Cationic Lipid Vaccine Compositions” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).



“The award of this patent provides broad protections for our Versamune® platform,” commented Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo, CEO of PDS Biotech. “Today, there are three active mid-stage clinical trials of our lead program, PDS0101 partnered with leaders in immuno-oncology, and we believe that the Versamune® platform may provide improved clinical outcomes for patients.”

The U.S. Patent No. 10,828,364 titled “Method for Reducing a Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cell Population With Cationic Lipid Vaccine Compositions” provides protection for the Versamune® platform including its chemical design and method of use. The patent covers methods for reduction of myeloid derived suppressor cell (MDSC) populations, which are known to suppress immune responses, by administering any positively charged (cationic) lipid combined with therapeutic factors including cytokines and interleukins. The patent also covers the combination of any cationic lipid and therapeutic factor to augment the anti-tumor immune response. The PDS Versamune® patent portfolio also includes broader cationic lipid compositions and methods of activating the immune system. The combination of Versamune® with various antigens forms the basis for PDS Biotech’s broad immuno-oncology pipeline, including its lead candidate PDS0101 for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus (HPV) related cancers.

A portion of the work leading to this invention was carried out with support from the United States Government provided under the National Cancer Institute CRADA No. 2644. Therefore, the United States Government has certain rights in and to the present invention.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

