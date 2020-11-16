DONY produce High-Tech Reusable Nanofiber Dony Mask to Prevent Spread of Covid-19 for Int'l suppliers/distributors

Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification Premium COVID Face Mask (Washable, Reusable) Ready for Wholesale, Bulk & Branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM)

HOCHIMINH, VIETNAM, November 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- DONY Garment Company Limited, a subsidiary of DONY International Corporation, introduces the DONY mask, a premium antibacterial, an anti-droplet reusable 3-ply cloth face mask that is setting the standard for mask quality globally. DONY mask provides the highest level of mask safety and prevention in the fight against Covid-19 and is backed by a host of global certifications including testing by the DGA French Ministry of Armed Forces, compliance with US FDA standards, a TGA Certificate by the Australian Department of Health, certification by Europe’s TUV REACH, and certification by the Vietnam Ministry of Health.“We did a search on Alibaba for cloth masks for a non-china product and we were impressed with the Dony Mask.I like Dony because they communicate and deliver the product on time, the type of pandemic will not leave soon and people need to live with this situation.Vietnam companies have great potential because of China and US relationships in trade and tariffs and not as stable. This is a good reason, traders will look for alternative skill labor force like in Vietnam.” - Al Evan – CEO - Security Pro USADONY mask is water-resistant up to 100 points, offering the highest level of respiratory droplet resistance, and features a 3D tailoring design that makes it comfortable for extended wear and all-day use. Each DONY mask is sterilized by ethylene oxide gas to kill pathogens and comes individually wrapped in medical packing.Since its introduction, the DONY mask’s high-quality standards have garnered international attention with the mask being adopted quickly and used in 30 countries: the USA, France, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Macao, Malaysia, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Romania, Portugal, Saudi Arabia (KSA), Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Morocco, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain.Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment commented on the international demand for a high protective face mask , saying, “This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including medical equipment and PPE. At DONY Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products that are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new protective clothing items for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, are affordable, and are easy to transport across the world.” The DONY mask is made of three high-tech functional fabric layers . The outer layer is 100% polyester, water-resistant, anti-droplet, and offers UV protection with a smooth and breathable fabric. The middle layer is SMS non-woven fabric exclusively used in medical masks and provides filtration and additional durability. The inner layer of fabric is 99.9% effective antibacterial soft and irritation-free nano fabric.In addition, the mask is constructed with elastic ear loops that contain a high percentage of spandex, making them extremely comfortable and ensuring that there is no ear pain as a result of extended wear. To guarantee a proper fit, DONY Garment’s design experts employed facial structure analysis technology and 3D tailoring to cut the mask in a way that fits various face shapes comfortably."There are many masks manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories following the international standard. The reason why we chose a Dony mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system is achieved by our standard target. " - Nicolas Jo - Founder and CEO – JJFT, a fashion, and textile group.CEO Henry Pham also noted that giving back is “very important” to the company. Over 5% of revenue from DONY masks is allocated for the support of good causes. This includes a recent donation of 100,000 masks to the US government to support the country’s efforts to quell its soaring COVID-19 infection rates.With its extensive safety features and quality standards, the DONY mask is the face mask of choice for discerning international clients. It is available for order internationally for wholesale, bulk, and branded custom logo applications. For more information, visit https://garment.dony.vn/ Video about Dony Mask: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA “The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it.In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products,” notes Pham. “The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US have inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for."About Dony Garment Company:Dony Garment Company is a Vietnam-based face mask manufacturer and supplier with a landmark achievement in producing and exporting quality, efficient, reliable, and certified face masks to different countries of the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company stands as a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation, which is based on manufacturing different kinds of clothing garments such as work-wear, uniforms, and casual clothing. 