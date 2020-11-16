KBP Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., , Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBP Biosciences (KBP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of major diseases with large underserved patient populations, today announced that Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Presentation time: 1:20 p.m. EST

Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

Monday, November 30 – Thursday, December 3, 2020

A live audio webcast of Stifel presentation can be accessed through the Presentations section of KBP's investor relations website here. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live presentation. Mr. Spoor’s presentation at the Piper Sandler conference will be available on-demand via the conference portal and through the Presentations section of the Company’s investor relations website beginning November 23, 2020.

In addition to the presentations, KBP management will be holding 1-on-1 meetings with investors. Investors attending these conferences who are interested in meeting with KBP management should contact their Stifel or Piper Sandler sales representative, or Lee Roth of Burns McClellan at lroth@burnsmc.com, to request a meeting.

About KBP Biosciences

KBP Biosciences is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of major diseases with large underserved patient populations. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, KBP Biosciences has strong capabilities from discovery and CMC through to global clinical development and registration. KBP Biosciences seeks to develop medicines in its principal therapeutic areas of organ protection and infectious diseases by focusing on novel drug candidates with well-established mechanisms of action.

KBP Biosciences’ lead program, KBP-5074, a novel, non-steroidal MRA, is currently completing a Phase 2b clinical study of Stage 3b/4 advanced CKD patients with uncontrolled hypertension. KBP Biosciences is also developing KBP-7072, a potent, third-generation tetracycline, a class of antibiotics with established broad anti-infective activity against both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria as well as challenging, atypical pathogens.

KBP Biosciences has built a proprietary R&D platform, which includes a compound library that is the basis of new compound discovery, a bacterium library aimed at multi-drug resistant bacteria, and an in vivo pharmacology platform for screening and testing new compounds. KBP Biosciences is actively seeking to identify additional promising therapeutic opportunities and further develop its product portfolio.

