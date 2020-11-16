Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Refundable Tax Credit from Australian Clinical Research

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to announce that it has recently received approximately $600,000 CDN in the form of a refundable tax credit from its clinical research work in Australia. The expenses being refunded are from the Company’s Ifenprodil IPF and chronic cough Phase 2 clinical study program. Since the Phase 2 trial is still in progress, the company plans to submit additional eligible expenses for reimbursement from the tax refund program, in due course.

“Algernon’s unique business model of drug repurposing includes conducting as much clinical research as possible in Australia in order to take advantage of the Australian Government’s 41% refundable tax credit program,” said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals. “This refund, while expected, is an important part of our capital efficient R&D plan to drive value for our shareholders by keeping our research costs to an absolute minimum as we conduct early clinical investigations into the efficacy of our re-purposed compound targets.”

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon is a drug re-purposing company that investigates safe, already approved drugs for new disease applications, moving them efficiently and safely into new human trials, developing new formulations and seeking new regulatory approvals in global markets. Algernon specifically investigates compounds that have never been approved in the U.S. or Europe to avoid off label prescription writing.

Algernon has filed new intellectual property rights globally for NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for the treatment of respiratory diseases and is working to develop a proprietary injectable and slow release formulation.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.